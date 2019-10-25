Congratulations to our DeForest Football Team on defeating Waunakee Friday night and thereby capturing the outright title as Champions of the Badger North Conference. They had a fantastic season, winning all nine games decisively including the 35-13 victory over the Waunakee Warriors on October 18 at Stalder Field in DeForest.
The stands at DMB Stadium were packed for the big game. In fact, temporary bleachers were brought in just for this game and placed behind the end zone to handle the huge crowd. Rather than fight the big crowd I chose to watch the game on television as it was streamed live.
The win was extremely emotional for DeForest players and coaches. This was the first football win for DeForest over Waunakee since defeating the Warriors 14-7 in 2014, the year that DeForest shared the conference championship with Mount Horeb. The win snapped Waunakee’s 34-game Badger North win streak.
“It is a special moment,” DeForest quarterback Trey Schroeder said. “This is for Coach Roelke, all the players and all the coaches.”
The game was extremely hard fought in the first half. Waunakee scored a touchdown in the second quarter but the extra point was missed. DeForest scored a touchdown just before the end of the first half and made the extra point and DeForest led by a single point at halftime.
DeForest took control of the game in the second half. They outscored Waunakee 28-7 in the final two quarters.While DeForest’s stout defense held the Warriors in check except for a 98-yard kickoff return that made the score 21-13, DeForest.
DeForest answered when Chad Yochum blocked a punt inside the Waunakee 10-yard line, Schroeder ran the ball in from 5 yards out to make the score 28-13. Then Gabe Finley scored the final points with a 31-yard touchdown run..
A few days later the WIAA announced that DeForest was dropped to Division 3. They had been in Division 2 in their last 13 appearances. The Norskies will face McFarland Friday, October 25 at DeForest. This will be DeForest’s 30th trip to the WIAA playoff games. They have qualified the last 13 years in a row.
Given the close proximity to the two communities, this often makes it tough for some families where children will often go to different schools. I remember Harold and Elanore Rider had grand-children at both DeForest and Waunakee High Schools. They would always go to the rivalry game and sit for one half on one side of the field and at half time move to the stands on the opposite side of the field. He said everyone got together and had a great time during the holidays because there was an unspoken understanding to not discuss the DeForest-Waunakee rivalry.
TRICK OR TREATERS BE ROAMING area streets on Halloween night. Be sure to be extra cautious wile driving and be on the lookout for youngsters. Happy Halloween!
