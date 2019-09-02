Here we are, suddenly, well into the month of September. My how time flies when you’re having fun! And speaking of time flying, tomorrow is a rather special day for our library. Were you using the library 25 years ago? That would be during 1994. At the beginning of that year we were still using the old Gaylord machine, book cards, date due cards, a card catalog, and a library card with a little metal plate embedded in it. That little metal plate had your library card on it and it was used for imprinting your library card number on the book card when it placed in the Gaylord machine and the book card was “kerchunked” against it. Ah, those were the good old days weren’t they? Lots of alphabetizing for the librarians every day. Lots of searching for the book cards of items returned by date due. Lots of interfiling of overdue books cards into larger groupings to make the search easier. Some days I really miss that old card sorter. Not! Then, on July 11, 1994, the library began the automation process. Every day for the next 54 days library staff entered the book collection and patron barcodes into the Dynix automated circulation system. We worked on entering books from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then opened to the public to check out materials the old-fashioned way. Every week I’d get an update as to how many items we’d entered. We made amazing progress. On Friday, Sept. 2, we had most of the collection and patrons entered and after a little training (very little as I recall) we did a soft opening on Friday afternoon and over the weekend. The day after Labor Day, Sept. 6, 1994 we went “live.” Our 25th anniversary of the DeForest Area Public Library being part of the automated circulation system of the South Central Library System is tomorrow, Sept. 6, 2019. Since that time we’ve checked out over seven million items. We will be celebrating this anniversary with cake (of course!) and the actual number of checkouts since that day in September, 1994 when we joined LinkCat. Come help us celebrate and while you’re at the library, checkout some of these new book titles. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Fire and Fortitude: The US Army in the Pacific War, 1941-1943” by John C. McManus. The award-winning author of September Hope presents an epic chronicle of the U.S. Army's role in the Pacific during World War II, offering insight into military transformations under the leadership of generals MacArthur, Eichelberger, Stillwell and Krueger.
“Last Witnesses: An Oral History of the Children of World War II” by Svetlana Alexievich. A Nobel Prize-winning author presents an oral history of children’s experiences in WWII across Europe and Russia, providing a kaleidoscopic portrait of the human consequences of the war.
“Boss Up!: This Ain’t Your Mama’s Business Book” by Lindsay Moreno. The millionaire podcaster and stay-at-home mother of three counsels women from all walks of life on how to gain the skills and confidence to create businesses that enable flexibility, fulfillment and financial security.
“Have You Eaten Grandma?: Or, the Life-Saving Importance of Correct Punctuation, Grammar, and Good English” by Gyles Brandreth. A style manual for English-language speakers on both sides of the Atlantic, written by the author of the Oscar Wilde Mystery series, identifies the common mistakes and correct usage of everything from dangling participles to transitive verbs.
“How the Brain Lost Its Mind: Sex, Hysteria, and the Riddle of Mental Illness” by Allan Ropper & Brian Burrell. A neurology professor at Harvard describes how syphilis and hysteria confounded doctors throughout the centuries, affecting infamous people like Vincent van Gogh and Friedrich Nietzsche, and led to the proliferation of mental institutions, lobotomies, electroshock therapy, and psychotropic drugs.
Fiction
“Smokescreen, No. 26 (Eve Duncan)” by Iris Johansen. Racing to Africa when a village is attacked by guerilla forces, Eve Duncan begins to suspect a deeper plot before finding herself stranded in the jungle of an unstable country. By the best-selling author of “Shattered Mirror.”
“The Sum of All Shadows, No. 4 (Testament)” by Eric Lustbader. In a conclusion to the best-selling series, Bravo and Emma Shaw desperately search for the lost treasure of King Solomon's alchemical gold to stop Lucifer's heaven-destroying infernal army.
“Almost Midnight, No.10 (Mike Bowditch)” by Paul, Doiron. When his best friend is released from prison under suspicious circumstances, warden investigator Mike Bowditch races to protect his friend's family only to uncover a violent criminal conspiracy. By the award-winning author of “The Poacher's Son.”
“A Capitol Death, No. 7 (Flavia Albia)” by Lindsey Davis. Stepping in for her ailing husband in the wake of a political assassination, private informer Flavia Albia uncovers unsettling truths about the victim and a disturbing number of suspects against a backdrop of an erratic emperor's ill-advised military celebrations.
“Shamed, No. 11 (Kate Burkholder)” by Linda Castillo. Investigating a brutal murder and kidnapping in a once-peaceful Amish community, Chief of Police Kate Burkholder uncovers an Old Order settlement that hides a tragic secret. By the award-winning author of “Sworn to Silence.”
“Temptation’s Darling” by Johanna Lindsey. Pursuing a politically advantageous marriage in in Regency-era England in spite of her unconventional upbringing, the daughter of a high-profile exile considers a pompous suitor before an unexpected proposal comes from a royal insider.
“Under Currents” by Nora Roberts. Discovering unexpected allies when his successful father's rages spiral out of control, Zane draws strength and insights from the darkness of the past to create a healthier family in adulthood. By the best-selling author of the “In Death” series.
“Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber. Encouraged by her best friend to start dating again, a Seattle intensive care nurse and empty nester unexpectedly catches the attentions of her injured mother's stoic surgeon. By the best-selling author of the Rose Harbor Inn series.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.