By Dick Emerson
Where did the summer go? DeForest area schools will open for the year starting next Tuesday. I hope you and your family enjoyed the summer months.
About this time of year my thoughts go back to September, 1946 when I entered first grade at the old DeForest Grade School at the corner of Columbia Ave. and Washington St. This is now the back corner of the Holum Education Center parking lot. My first grade teacher was Miss Raimer. I spent my first three years in that old brick school house with the bell in a tower. Fourth grade was in the American Legion Building across the street from Fireman’s Park due to extreme overcrowding in the old grade school. Fifth and sixth grade were back at the old grade school. The new Grade School opened in 1952 when I was in seventh grade. The school was later named Eagle Point School and it was taken down a year ago to make room for the new Eagle Point School. I spent all four years of high school in the old high school on top of the terraces facing West Holum Street. The Holum Education Center is there today. The original high school building was torn down years ago.
There was no middle school, no kindergarten, and no special education classes. The school enrollment was much smaller back then. There was 58 students in my 1958 graduating class. The only language course available for students was Latin.
I did not have a male teacher until seventh grade and most of my teachers in the elementary grades were unmarried.
The school year was almost a full month shorter than it is today. Many of the high school students worked on family farms and received excused absences to help with the fall harvest work and sometimes they were needed to help with spring planting.
The high school sports teams were football, boys’ basketball, boys’ track and baseball. Wrestling was added in the ‘50s. There were intramural girls’ basketball games. The girls’ track teams were added in the ‘50s. I think cross country teams and volleyball teams were both added in the ‘60s. Football games were played in Fireman’s Park and track meets were also held there.
There were many one-room country schools in the area back then as well as grade schools in Windsor, Morrisonville, Pumpkin Hollow and Leeds. There was only one grade school in DeForest. Every school was governed by their own school board.
School bus service for rural high school students was started by George Bell in the early 1950s.
Woodrow Stalder was high school principal for many years and he became the first DeForest Schools District Administrator.
This is how things were when I was a student at DeForest.
Good luck to all students in the coming school year. Drivers, be extra cautious and on the look out for students walking and riding bikes to school. Traffic is going to get very busy around all schools at the start of the new school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.