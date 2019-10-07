By Jan Berg
As I am writing this, the Green Bay Packer’s game has just gotten underway. According to the weather app on my phone, it is about 60 degrees in DeForest. I, however, am neither listening to (nor watching neither) the Packer's game, nor am I enjoy a balmy 60 degrees. I am on vacation about 3,832 miles away from the DeForest Public Library in a rather northerly direction. I am enjoying trees and fields covered with hoarfrost and rime, a few flakes of that four-letter word that starts with "s," and, at the higher elevations, seeing that four-letter word that starts with "s" on the ground in depths of 6 to 8 inches ( I'm just guessing on the depth: I did not get out and measure). The temperature right now is 39 degrees. So, enjoy the heat while you have it! Even though I am on vacation, thousands of miles from, you, gentle reader, I am thinking of about you. And even though I am not physically around to welcome the new books to the library, through the wonders of technology, I do know some of the titles which recently arrived and I am able, through the use of wi-fi and the internet, to send you these words as well as a brief description of some of the new titles you might enjoy. You know, a good book is sometimes as good as a vacation; sometimes a good book is better than a vacation. While I'm trying to enjoy my vacation, I hope you can take a little vacation with some of these books. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Grown and Flown: How to Support Your Teen, Stay Close as a Family, and Raise Independent Adults” by Lisa Heffeman and Mary Harrington. This one-stop resource for parenting teenagers, leading up to―and through―high school and those first years of independence covers everything from the monumental (how to let your kids go) to the mundane (how to shop for a dorm room).
“Salmon: A Fish, the Earth, and the History of a Common Fate” by Mark Kurlansky. The best-selling author of “Salt and Cod,” “The Big Oyster,” “1968,” and “Milk,” among many others, employs his signature multi-century storytelling and compelling attention to detail to chronicle the harrowing yet awe-inspiring life cycle of salmon.
“Downton Abbey: The Official Film Companion” by Emma Marriott and Julian Fellowes. A stunning memento, bringing the world and the characters of our favorite fictional country house to life. Featuring spectacular photographs from the production, interviews with the cast and crew, and a look into the historical and geographical backdrop of the film.
“The Second Founding:How the Civil War and Reconstruction Remade the Constitution” by Eric Foner. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Fiery Trial” presents a timely history of the constitutional changes that built or compromised equality within America's foundation, documenting alarming parallels between the Jim Crow era and the present day.
Fiction
“Kill Zone” by Kevin Anderson & Doug Beason. Tasked with performing a high-level security review of a Cold War weapons facility-turned-nuclear waste storage site, a small team of experts becomes trapped on an overextended site on the brink of a radioactive meltdown.
“Old Bones, No.1 (Nora Kelly)” by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child. It's been three months since Countess Annie de Silva left her home, leaving a cryptic note and no clue as to her destination, and now The Sisterhood is desperate to ensure that its founding member is alive and well. By a #1 New York Times best-selling author.
“Outfox” by Sandra Brown. Sent to a remote Greek island by the Pentagon in the early days of the Cold War, MacCready and Thorne investigate rumors of the healing properties of a volcanic spring connected to an ancient sea monster legend.
“Galaxy’s Edge: Black Spire (Star Wars)” by Delilah Dawson. Top spy to General Leia Organa, Vi Moradi, finds a lush, private planet housing Black Spire Outpost, which may offer the First Order allies, sanctuary and firepower in this companion book to the upcoming expansion to the Disney Parks.
“Hollow Kingdom” by Kira Jane Buxton. Sensing something is wrong with his owner, a domesticated crow abandons the only life he ever knew to discover that humans are turning into zombies and must use knowledge gleaned from his TV-viewing to save them.
“The Russia Account, No. 9 (Tommy Carmellini)” by Stephen Coonts. After a closing elevator door separates them, a single mother on vacation with her son discovers he has been abducted by another woman who claims she is his mother in the new novel from the author of “Here and Gone.”
“The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware. Natalie, a young art student in New York City, sees her life take a dark turn when she becomes obsessed after being jilted by her sugar daddy.
“The Warehouse” by Rob Hart. When a high-paying nanny job at a luxurious Scottish Highlands home culminates in her imprisonment for a child's murder, a young woman struggles to untangle what really happened. By the #1 New York Times best-selling author of “The Lying Game.”
“The Warning” by James Patterson & Robison Wells. A latest thriller by the best-selling author of “Tailspin” and “Seeing Red” features Sandra Brown's signature combination of steamy romance and high-suspense plot twists.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
