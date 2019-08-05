By Jan Berg
The final countdown to the end of the Summer Reading Program has begun. As of today, August 8th, you have one day – that’s 24 hours – until the 2019 Summer Reading Program is over. It ends on Friday, Aug. 9 so get all your titles challenges entered by the end of day tomorrow. On Saturday, Aug. 10, from 1-3 p.m. Join us to celebrate the end of the Summer Reading Program. There will be a variety of activities, crafts, and snacks. The results of the Teens vs. Staff reading challenge will be revealed with Raechel, our Teen Librarian, either wearing or eating pie ( if the Teens win she wears it; if staff wins she eats it.). We are also counting down until the last long holiday weekend of summer. Labor Day is only 25 days away which means that the start of school is 26 days away. I’m sure you are all aware how close the start of school is getting by the number of back-to-school ads which have been appearing with increasing frequency as we get closer to the date. If your child or grandchild doesn’t already have a library card, consider getting one for them. September is Library Card Sign Up month for a reason. It coincides with the return to school because as you, Dear Reader, know, a library card gives you access to a world full of information, entertainment, and wonder. If you’re wondering if there are any new books for you to peruse, add to your hold list, or check out, wonder no more! Below you will find some of the books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Vagabonds: The Story of Henry Ford and Thomas Edison’s Ten-Year Road Trip” by Jeff Guinn. Explains how two American business giants – Henry Ford and Thomas Edison – and their annual summer sojourns introduced the road trip to American culture and made the automobile an essential part of modern life, even as their own relationship altered dramatically.
“A Beginner’s Guide to the End: Practical Advice for Living Life and Facing Death” by BJ Miller & Shoshana Berger. The first ever practical, compassionate and comprehensive guide to dying also explains how to live fully until one does.
“The Volunteer: One Man, an Underground Army, and the Secret Mission to Destroy Auchwitz” by Jack Fairweather. Documents the remarkable true story of an ill-fated Polish resistance fighter's infiltration of Auschwitz to sabotage the camp from within, chronicling his daring escape to smuggle evidence of murderous Nazi activities to Allied forces.
“Tell Me Who You Are: Sharing Our Stories of Race, Culture, & Identity” by Winona Guo & Priya Vulchi. An eye-opening exploration of race in America includes full-color photos throughout.
Fiction
“Fall, or Dodge in Hell” by Neal Stephenson. When a routine procedure gone wrong renders a gaming billionaire brain dead, his stunned family and friends cryopreserve and digitally transfer his consciousness into an immortal tech-driven existence.
“Girl in the Rearview Mirror” by Kelsey Rae Dimberg. Accepting what she believes will be a dream job from a prominent political family, a young nanny is dazzled by her employers' glamorous life before a mysterious stranger draws her into a menacing web of secrets.
“The Last House Guest” by Megan Miranda. When her longtime best friend is found murdered, a woman combs through her idyllic Maine tourist community to uncover local secrets and clear her name of suspicion. By the best-selling author of “All the Missing Girls.”
“Man of the Year” by Caroline Walker. Offering shelter to a former college roommate, a doctor who has just been named Sag Harbor's Man of the Year reveals a dark inner nature when he develops paranoid suspicions about his wife's fidelity. A first novel.
“Recursion” by Blake Crouch. Assigned to the case of a suicide victim who claimed her son's existence had been erased, investigator Barry Sutton follows leads to the outbreak of a memory-altering disease and the technological innovations of a controversial neuroscientist.
“Skin Game, No. 3 (Teddy Fay)” by Stuart Woods & Parnell Hall. Launching a search for a treasonous criminal in Paris, former CIA operative Teddy Fay follows a trail of clues that reveal complicated secrets, power grabs and an unprecedented global threat. Co-written by the Edgar Award-winning author of “Chiefs.”
“Sophia, Princess Among Beasts” by James Patterson with Emily Raymond. Finding herself the leader of a nightmarish realm populated by the awful beasts of her childhood stories, Princess Sophia unlocks a profound ancient secret to defend her people from violent conquerors.
“The Lager Queen of Minnesota” by J. Ryan Stradal. A talented baker running a business out of her nursing home reconnects with her master brewer sister at the same time her pregnant granddaughter launches an IPA brewpub. By the award-winning author of “Kitchens of the Great Midwest.”
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
