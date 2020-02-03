By Jan Berg
By the time you read this, this will be the opposite of breaking news. I suppose you could call it "outdated news", or "superseded information", or "out-of-date", "dated", "olds", or "stale" news. I prefer to think of what is to follow as the reporting of a classic news story that you have become accustomed to read about at this time of year. On Sunday, Feb. 2, at 7:12 a.m. Booky, the library's badger, waddled his way outside to greet the dawn. There was a band of pastel orange clouds smeared across a baby blue sky. There were no shadows to be seen. Booky thus felt confident in prognosticating an early spring. By the way, the library's naughty elf's umbrella did not influence Booky's prediction. At least I don't think it did. The prognosticating rodent to the east, i.e. Jimmy the (Sun Prairie) Groundhog did see his shadow. Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring. Always remember and never forget, that the American badger (Taxidea taxus) feeds mostly on rodents. Personally, I would tend to believe Booky rather than Booky's lunch. And now that we have passed two major calendric marks on the way to spring, how fortunate we were to have both Groundhog Day and the Superbowl occur on the same palindromic date, can the publisher's spring book lists be far behind? I think not. Below you will find some of the new titles recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Art of Resistance: My Four Years in the French Underground: A Memoir” by Justus Rosenberg. In a World War II memoir set in Nazi-occupied France — a story of bravery, daring, adventure, survival and romance— a former Eastern European Jew remembers his flight from the Holocaust and his extraordinary four years in the French underground.
“The Future is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives” by Peter Diamandis & Steven Kotler. From the New York Times best-selling authors of “Abundance” and “Bold” comes a practical playbook for technological convergence in our modern era.
“Friendship: The Evolution, Biology, and Extraordinary Power of Life’s Fundamental Bond” by Lydia Denworth. An investigation of friendship provides profound implications for our understanding of what humans and animals alike need to thrive across a lifetime.
“You Can Only Yell at Me for One Thing at a Time: Rules for Couples” by Patricia Marx. A “New Yorker” writer presents humorous illustrated tips and rejects time-worn clichés for handling conflict between partners, in a follow-up to “Why Don’t You Write My Eulogy Now So I Can Correct It.”
“The Age of Entitlement: America Since the Sixties” by Christopher Caldwell. An American intellectual argues that the reforms of the 1960s, reforms intended to make the nation more just and humane, instead left many Americans feeling alienated, despised, misled ... and ready to put an adventurer in the White House.
“The Power of Showing Up: How Parental Presence Shapes Who Our Kids Become and How Their Brains Get Wired” by Daniel Siegel & Tina Bryson. The best-selling authors of “The Whole-Brain Child” and “No-Drama” Discipline draw on the latest understandings in attachment research to explain the importance of a parent's involved presence in helping children feel safe, secure and loved.
Fiction
“Song of the Risen God, No. 3 (Coven Trilogy)” by R.A. Salvatore. Aoelyn, Talmadge and their remaining allies become Loch Beag's only defenders from an invasion by the once-forgotten Xoconai Empire, while Brother Thaddeus discovers an ancient tomb of mysterious power. By the best-selling author of “Child of a Mad God.”
“When We Were Vikings” by Andrew Macdonald. When 21-year-old Viking enthusiast Zelda finds out that her older brother, Gert, has resorted to some questionable and dangerous methods to make enough money to keep them afloat, Zelda decides to launch her own quest.
“Words I Never Wrote” by Jane Thynne. Impulsively purchasing an antique typewriter that once belonged to a celebrated journalist, a photographer in present-day New York discovers an unpublished novel in the case, igniting a transatlantic journey to uncover the writer's family secrets.
“A View to a Kilt, No.13 (Lisa MacCrimmon Scottish Mysteries)” by Kaitlyn Dunnett. Unexpectedly heading the annual springtime community celebration to boost the local economy after a long winter, Liss discovers a murdered man in the melting snow who is identified as her long-lost uncle, who went missing during the Vietnam War.
“The Book of Candlelight, No. 3 (The Secret, Book & Scone Society)” by Ellery Adams. The owner of a local book store finds an old diary that somehow holds a clue to several recent, suspicious deaths in her small town in the latest addition to the series following “The Whispered Word.”
“The Mitford Scandal, No. 3 (The Mitford Murders)” by Jessica Fellowes. Lady’s maid to Diana Mitford, the new wife of wealthy Bryan Guinness, Louisa Cannon must convince the Mitford sisters that there is a murdered in their midst when a recent murder is connected to the death of their former maid two years earlier.
“The Tenant, No.1 (Korner/ Werner)” by Katrine Engberg. Two police detectives struggle to solve a shocking murder and stop a killer hell-bent on revenge.
“Many Rivers to Cross, No. 26 (DCI Banks)” by Peter Robinson. A second entry in the three-part story arc that began with “Careless Love” finds detective Alan Banks investigating a racially sensitive case that is complicated by a friend's precarious circumstances
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.