I joined the Dragonreaders Book Club a couple of years ago. This group of senior citizens enjoys reading for pleasure and gets together once a month to discuss the book of the month. I decided to join a couple of years ago when I realized that I read quite a bit but I did not expand the books I read much beyond murder mysteries and adventure stories. The group meets the second Friday of each month at 10 a.m. at the DeForest Senior Center. We’re a friendly bunch and if you enjoy reading for pleasure, you’d fit right in. Give us a try. The next meeting is Friday, Aug. 9. We could definitely use some more male readers. There’s only three men in the group which numbers about two dozen.
The book that I just finished was one of the best I have enjoyed with this group. It is a memoir by Tara Westover entitled “Educated.” The book is currently the No. 1 Bestseller on the New York Times Best Seller List. The author never had a day of formal schooling because her father raised his family in the mountains of Idaho and did not send his children to school because he believed they would be brainwashed by the government. Through the encouragement of an older brother who left the family, Tara self-educated herself, passed the ACT test and at age 17 entered Brigham Young University. She excelled in her studies and eventually earned a PhD in history from Cambridge in 2014. While she gained her education, she became separated from her survivalist family and their way of life. It was a great read.
We will be discussing this book at our Aug. 9 meeting and we can pick up our book for next month which will be “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah.
WE’RE NOW INTO AUGUST AND SCHOOL WILL SOON BE STARTING. My granddaughter, Isabelle, will be entering DeForest Middle School this next year and her folks registered her on line a couple of weeks ago. Online registration seems like it would be much more convenient than the in-person registration that used to be required when I went to school.
While registration is easier, most families will still be heading out for a day or more of shopping to prepare for the opening of school. Break out the checkbooks or credit cards. Next to Christmas shopping, most families spend the most money each year for back-to-school shopping.
