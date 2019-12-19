By the time you read this column Christmas will have come and gone for another year. We all get so busy and spend so much money for the big day that comes and is gone in a flash.
When I was running the newspaper it seemed like I was on a treadmill for about a month straight. There were the holiday papers to put out on top of so many things to do at home to get ready for the holidays. I found myself waking up in the middle of the night, unable to get back to sleep as my mind would turn things over and over. When I got into my 60s I still had these sleepless periods before Christmas. I thought I would be retiring soon and I would be able to get right back to sleep if I woke up in the middle of the night. I wouldn’t have so many things to think about before Christmas.
Well, I retired many years ago and I know that my life had slowed down somewhat — but I woke up in the middle of the night five nights before Christmas and I was still awake three hours later. Some things do not change all that much.
Next Wednesday we will usher in a new year. I hope that all the politicians in Washington make a New Years resolution to try and get along with each other. It’s a nice thought but I don’t see it happening.
Don’t forget to cheer for our Badgers in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. A few weeks back when Wisconsin lost back to back to Illinois and Ohio State I never could imagine they would end up in the Rose Bowl this year.
My wife Molly and I were fortunate to attend two Rose Bowl games when the Badgers played there. They were great experiences. The stadium in Pasadena is a great sight, especially from a distance. When you get close up you see that it is old and needs an upgrade. The sight lines are bad from many places in the stadium. If you have to use the restroom prepare for a long walk. The weather was warmer than Wisconsin but it was cold and damp. The traffic and the freeways were a nightmare. Both hotels were good, expensive but good. The pregame festivities were great — lots of beer, cheese and brats. The games were good. We saw Wisconsin win one and lose one. The Wisconsin Band won the battle of the bands both times.
I’m writing this column just a few days before Christmas and I think I will cut it a little short this week so I can finish all the things I have to do before Christmas.
Happy New Year, everyone!
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
