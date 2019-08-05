By Dick Emerson
This week I’m going to take you on a tour down Memory Lane as we walk the 100 block of Market Street. I spent most of my youth here, living above the DeForest Times Office. The main floor of the building was the print shop and news office and the large press that printed the newspaper every week was in the basement of the building.
Today, most of Market Street is taken up by the DeForest Area Public Library but the street looked very different years ago. The Wisconsin Power & Light building was at the corner or Market and Commerce Street and the land and building on the corner of Market and Holum Streets was owned by North-West Telephone Co. In between the two utilities were seven buildings with businesses on the front main floor of the building and the residential apartments were in the back and upstairs of the majority of the buildings.
North-West Telephone owned the two-story house at the corner of Market and Holum Streets. The larger two-story building was the home of the manager of the DeForest-Poynette telephone exchange. There was a jut-out from the building on the Holum Street side for the telephone operators’ switch board and the barn in back of the building held most of the telephone equipment for the business. North-West also had a switching building but no office in downtown Poynette. The company’s headquarters was in Tomah. The Nick Nellis family lived there for a number of years. A daughter, Marlene Nellis, was in the same grade as me. When I was about in seventh grade, Mr. Nellis was moved and Larry Doucette became the manager. He had a wife and two sons who were both older than me. Larry’s wife died at a fairly young age and he never remarried but continued to manage the district and live in the house next door until his retirement.
The Times Office building was built by two Norwegan brothers by the name of Olson in 1909. It was owned by R.J. Greening who had a large barbershop in the front part of the building and a pool hall in the back with living quarters upstairs. When my father, Earl Emerson, originally bought the newspaper it was located in a smaller building three doors south on Market Street. He moved the office in the summer of 1935. “It was one of the hottest summers on record,” according to my father.
Reuben Bredeson ran a barber shop for many years in the small building just south of the Times Office.
In a previous column I wrote about Mrs. Tormaseth, whose main diet was fish from the Yahara River, and Ajax Johnson the trucker. They lived upstairs in the Belle Ethun house. One family I remember well was the John Murphy family, who lived downstairs in the Belle Ethun house. They had two daughters named Coleen and Bridget. He was a line foreman for the telephone company. Mrs. Murphy baked the best cookies and cakes, and she was always inviting the kids from the neighborhood in for fresh cookies.
The next house to the south was the Village Beauty Shop. Rosella and Frank Kruse lived there and they had a son, Bill. Bill and I were friends through high school; then he joined the military and I’ve only seen him once or twice since then. He lives in New York. I know that he is still a Packer fan because he was wearing a Packer jacket the last time I saw him about 20 years ago. Rosie ran the beauty shop and helped organize the Chamber of Commerce, the Garden Club and was active in other organizations. Frank worked for the village and his job description covered just about everything from plowing the streets and picking up the garbage to acting constable and dog catcher. He was also the chief fireworks lighter at the 4th of July celebration. They were great neighbors.
The next building to the south was the birthplace of the DeForest Times and it has housed many different businesses over the years. William Grinde ran his law office there for many years. The Weichman family lived upstairs.
Jim Kreps Photography Studio was the next building to the south. He ran a very successful business for many years along with his wife, Lillian, who did all the hand tinting in the days before color film. He won many awards for his portraits. He was also a very good violin player and gave lessons. In 1956, he moved to a new location on South Main Street with the photography studio in the front and his house to the side and behind. Growing Together child care is now in the building.
And the next building to the south was the Ethun Agency building. Simon Ethun moved his insurance office into this building from his previous office on Commerce Street. His son, Robert, joined the business in 1938. The agency grew over the years selling real estate and insurance. In 1982, Robert sold the business to his sons.
And the last building at the corner of Market and Commerce Streets is the old Wisconsin Power & Light building, which housed offices, appliance showroom, warehouse and the utility trucks for the DeForest district. Genesis Hair and Day Spa and Aranda’s Mexican Resturant now occupy the large corner building.
And that concludes our “back in time tour” of Market Street in downtown DeForest. I hope you enjoyed visiting my old neighborhood. I enjoyed living there for about the first 13 years of my life. I had many adventures and lots of good friends growing up there. Fireman’s Park was less than a block away but my favorite places to play were the crab apple trees in the Garden Club Park, the tractors in the DeForest Implement yard across the street, the WP&L pole yard right next to the implement yard, and the empty railroad cars and coal bins behind the farm co-op.
