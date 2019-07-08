The recent stretch of hot, humid weather has kept me in my air-conditioned house for most of each day. The other day I was looking for something to do besides house cleaning or watching day time television. I had plenty of reading material in newspapers and magazines but I couldn’t find anything that caught my interest so I started looking through my collection of books. I came across a coffee table-style of book called “The Golden Age of Rock and Roll.” The cover featured a clear plastic jacket with a CD inside that featured 20 all-time classic rock ’n’ roll tracks by 20 different performers. All songs were released between 1954 to 1958. What a great CD!
Just to give you an idea of the 20 songs included on this album, here are the first three cuts: “Hound Dog” by “The King” Elvis Presley; “Shake, Rattle and Roll” by Bill Haley & His Comets; “Chantilly Lace” by the Big Bopper. And there are 17 other rock and roll stars including Fats Domino, Buddy Holley, the Everly Brothers, Johnny Cash, Little Richard, Ricky Nelson and more.
As I listened to the album I started paging through the book written by Richard Havers and Richard Evans. It has brief histories on the 20 recording stars featured on the album plus stories on the Rock ’n’ Roll Cities of New Orleans, New York and Chicago. Dozens of pictures showed scenes of performances and fans.
As the music rolled on, it brought back memories of my teenage years when rock ’n’ roll came of age. Memories of cruising’ up and down East Washington Avenue and the Capitol Square with the radio blaring out the hits of the day, high school record dances, and playing my favorite songs on my 45 rpm record player.
The new music was loud and had a real beat and was usually happy. I could listen to it for hours.
Some older adults had a different take on rock ’n’ roll. In 1958, the American Catholic Youth Center’s newspaper, Contacts, demanded of all God-fearing Catholics: “Smash the records you possess which present a pagan culture and a pagan concept of life. Check beforehand the records which will be played at a house party or a school record dance. Switch your radio dial when you hear a suggestive song.” They, like many others, felt that rock ’n’ roll was the kind of music that clean-living people should avoid.
However many others, especially the young music lovers, knew that rock ’n’ roll was here to stay!
