By Jan Berg
Having been snake bit two weeks in a row when describing what services the library is still providing as I invoke my muse on Monday mornings to write this little bauble that keeps you from seeing the new books right away, I have determined this week to say nothing. I think we can all agree that that is the safest course of action. The library is closed by the Safer at Home Order. No physical materials will be leaving the building until that order is superseded. Virtually, we are offering some programs and ways to interact with your library. If you need your weekly book fix (or daily depending on how hardcore you are) Overdrive is what I can offer. Tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of books have been added to the collection so that there are many titles available to be download and read right now. The titles available won’t be today’s best sellers, but they are probably yesterday’s or yesteryear’s best sellers. If you don’t have an E-reader such as Kindle you have your phone. The Kindle app can be downloaded on your phone, tablet or desktop computer, and you can read books there. Often you can adjust the type size and background/ type color combination. If you need to smell and feel the weight of books to enjoy reading, this won’t do that for you. But if you want to read, it’s the only option right now. Below are some of the newer titles that arrived at our library prior and may or may not be in LinkCat so that you can place a hold for that time in the future when physical books from your local library are a possibility again. By the way, we are still ordering books and books will continue to arrive so that when that glorious day comes we’ll have new books to offer you. Stay well!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Floret Farm’s A Year in Flowers: Essential Guide to Designing Gorgeous Arrangements for Every Season” by Erin Benzakein. Learn how to buy, style and present seasonal flower arrangements for every occasion.
“Thinking Inside the Box: Adventures With Crosswords and the Puzzling People Who Can’t Live Without Them” by Adrienne Raphel. The award-winning author of “What Was It For” presents an immersive history of the crossword puzzle that discusses its 1913 invention, roaring commercial success, perilous digital transformations and popularity among millions, including famous celebrities.
“Gardening From Your Front Yard: Projects and Ideas for Big and Small Spaces” by Tara Nolan. Provides sage advice and step-by-step projects to transform your front yard into a beautiful outdoor living space.
Fiction
“A Forgotten Murder, No. 3(Medlar Mysteries)” by Jude Deveraux. Gathering at a British country estate for a festive murder-mystery weekend, a retired romance novelist and her old friends tackle a 25-year-old unsolved case that is complicated by the discovery of a murdered jewel thief.
“The Sinner, No. 18 (Black Dagger Brotherhood) by J.R. Ward. Mercenary Syn forges a passionate connection with a woman undergoing transition with no understanding of her nature, forging an unlikely alliance with Dhestroyer Butch O’Neal to stop a threat against the Omega.
“88 names” by Matt Ruff. A romantic cyber-thriller set in a world of fluid identities follows the experiences of a paid guide to online role-playing games who comes to believe that an anonymous wealthy new client is actually a violent dictator.
“A Conspiracy of Bones, no. 19 (Temperance Brennan)” by Kathy Reichs. Forensic anthropologist Temperance Brennan struggles to identify a faceless murder victim in possession of her cell number, a mystery that is entangled with a decade-old missing-child case.
“Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson. Years after establishing a literary career through his compilation of the mystery genre’s most unsolvable classics, an unsuspecting bookseller is tapped by the FBI for help solving murders that eerily mimic the books on his list.
“The Last Odyssey, No. 15 (Sigma Force)” by James Rollins. When a medieval ship containing a clockwork gold atlas by famous Muslim inventor Ismail al-Jazari is discovered beneath Greenland’s frozen tundra, Sigma Force is challenged to prevent a regional uprising inspired by the tales of Homer.
“Long Range, No. 20 (Joe Pickett)” by C. J. Box. Assisting an investigation into a fatal grizzly attack that is not what it seems, as Joe Pickett becomes embroiled in the case of a prominent judge’s wife by a would-be assassin who was shooting from a confoundingly long distance.
“Cries From the Lost Island” by Kathleen Gear. Sixteen-year-old Hal Stevens is joined by a famous archaeologist on a journey to Egypt to fulfill the last wish of a murdered woman claiming to be the reincarnation of Queen Cleopatra.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles you might try looking on LinkCat. If the title is there then place a hold. Otherwise you can start (or add to) your To-Be-Read list — hard copy or a spreadsheet both work well. The library has no open hours since we are closed until we are told we can be open. No one is answering the phones. Visit our website at www.deforestlibrary.org and stay connected via our social media and through virtual options.
