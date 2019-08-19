By Jan Berg
As reported last week, the Summer Reading Program finally came to an end and, if you read last week’s library column you would know that well over 1 million pages had been read by the participants. Last week we tallied up all the pages read; this week, the “Dragon Dollars” for charities have also been counted up. In the not-too-distant future, the Dane County Humane Society shall be receiving $431 dragon dollars donated by the generous readers of this community and converted to U.S. dollars by me ( I am apparently the only financial institution that can convert the dragon currency). The DeForest Area Needs Network will be getting a check for $239 and the DeForest Area Public Library Endowment will receive $343. Your generous donations and your participation in the library’s reading program make these donations possible.
Switching topics so quickly you may get whiplash. I would like to note that we have a cricket in the library singing away in the story hour room. Why should you care? I hear you ask. Well, these are fall crickets and when fall crickets appear, fall is just around the corner. Already the rampant foliage of spring and early summer is dying back and browning off. The Monarch butterflies are fluttering about and the dawn chorus is pretty much a thing of the past. But those crickets predict the first frost. If the first “hearing” was last Monday (Aug. 12) that puts the first frost in the third week of September.
As the nights are getting longer and cooler, it’s a good time to settle in and read. Below are some of the new books which arrived recently at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Lithium: A Doctor, A Drug, and a Breakthrough” by Walter Brown. A leading psychologist traces the lesser-known story of lithium, revealing how scientific breakthroughs in the 1950s have offered bipolar patients life-saving options that have been restricted for decades by medical and public stigmas.
“The Accident of Color: A Story of Race in Reconstruction” by Daniel Brook. The award-winning author of A History of Future Cities documents how the citizenship privileges of mixed-race urbanites in 19th-century New Orleans and Charleston were swept away by the political backlashes of the Reconstruction and Jim Crow eras.
“The Bastard Brigade: The True Story of the Renegade Scientists and Spies Who Sabotaged the Nazi Atomic Bomb” by Sam Kean. The best-selling author of “The Disappearing Spoon” traces the remarkable story of how a renegade group of soldiers, scientists and spies prevented Hitler from obtaining a nuclear bomb.
“Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation” by Jon Meacham & Tim McGraw. A Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Grammy-winning music artist celebrate America and the music that inspired people and illuminated eras, from the Revolutionary War to the present.
Fiction
“Treason, No.3 (Star Wars:Thrawn)” by Timothy Zahn. When his defense program is halted in favor of a new Death Star project, Thrawn works to hold his position in the Imperial hierarchy only to receive a dire warning from Eli Vanto about his home world.
“Turbulence” by David Szalay. From the Man Booker Prize-shortlisted author of “All That Man Is” comes a novel about 12 people, mostly strangers, and the surprising ripple effect each one has on the life of the next as they cross paths while in transit around the world.
“The Golden Hour” by Beatriz Williams. Traveling to World War II Nassau to interview the infamous Duke and Duchess of Windsor, an investigator for a New York society magazine uncovers a treasonous plot that is complicated by her romance with an unscrupulous scientist.
“Home for Erring and Outcast Girls” by Julie Kibler. Inspired by historical events, a follow-up to the best-selling “Calling Me Home” follows the deep friendship between two women at an early 20th-century rehabilitation home for cast-out single mothers, and the reclusive librarian who discovers their story a century later.
“The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead. A follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-winning, “The Underground Railroad,” follows the harrowing experiences of two African-American teens at an abusive reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida.
“Grave Expectations, No. 2(A Dickens of a Crime)” by Heather Redmond. In a reimagining of Charles Dickens’ life, he and fiancée Kate Hogarth must solve the murder of a spinster wearing a wedding gown.
“Surfside Sisters” by Nancy Thayer. Returning to her Nantucket childhood home in the wake of personal and professional setbacks, a novelist is forced to settle old scores with her former best friend and unfaithful ex. By the best-selling author of “A Nantucket Wedding.”
“Temptation’s Darling” by Johanna Lindsey. Pursuing a politically advantageous marriage in Regency-era England in spite of her unconventional upbringing, the daughter of a high-profile exile considers a pompous suitor before an unexpected proposal comes from a royal insider.
“Bad Axe Count” by John Galligan. The first female sheriff in rural Bad Axe County, Wisconsin, searches for a missing girl, battles local drug dealers and seeks the truth about the death of her parents 20 years ago — all as a winter storm rages.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
