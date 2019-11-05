This following was sent to me from a senior citizen friend. I think you will like it.
HOW OLD IS GRANDPA?
An interesting Read!! Stay with this — the answer is at the end.
One evening a grandson was talking to his grandfather about current events.
The grandson asked his grandfather what he thought about the shootings at schools, the computer age, and just things in general.
The grandfather replied, Well, let me think a minute, I was born before: television, penicillin, polio shots, frozen foods, Xerox, contact lenses, Frisbees and ‘the pill’.
There were no: credit cards, laser beams or ball point pens.
Man had not invented: pantyhose, air conditioners, dishwashers, clothes dryers, and the clothes were hung out to dry in the fresh air and space travel was only in Flash Gordon comic books.
Your Grandmother and I got married first . . . and then we lived together.
Every family had a father and a mother. Until I was 25, I called every woman older than me “ma’am.” And after I turned 25, I still called policemen and every man with a title, “sir.”
We were before computer-dating, dual careers, daycare centers and group therapy.
Our lives were governed by the Bible, good judgement and common sense. We were taught to know the difference between right and wrong and to stand up and take responsibility for our actions.
Serving your country was a privilege; living in this country was a bigger privilege . . . we thought fast food was eating half a biscuit while running to catch the school bus.
Having a meaningful relationship meant getting along with your cousins.
Draft dodgers were those who closed front doors as the evening breeze started.
Time-sharing meant time the family spent together in the evenings and week-ends, not purchasing condominiums.
We never heard of FM radios, tape decks, CDs, electric typewriters, yogurt or guys wearing earrings.
We listened to Big Bands, Jack Benny, and the President’s speeches on our radios. And I don’t ever remember any kid blowing out his brains listening to Tommy Dorsey.
The term “making out” referred to how you did on your school exam.
Pizza Hut, McDonald’s and instant coffee were unheard of.
We had 5 and 10 cent stores where you could actually buy things for 5 and 10 cents. Ice cream cones, phone calls, rides on the streetcar, and a Pepsi were all a nickel. And if you didn’t want to splurge, you could spend your nickel on enough stamps to mail one letter and two post cards.
You could buy a new Ford Coupe for $600 . . . but who could afford one? Too bad because gas was 11 cents a gallon.
In my day: “grass” was mowed, “coke” was a cold drink, “pot” was something your mother cooked in, and “rock music” was your grandmother’s lullaby. “Chip” meant a piece of wood, “hardware” was found in the hardware store and “software” wasn’t even a word.
How old do you think grandpa would be?
I bet you have this old man in mind . . . you are in for a shock.
This man would be 72 years old today; 72 years ago was 1947.
