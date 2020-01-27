By Jan Berg
A year ago today we were right smack in the middle of the polar vortex of 2019. The Dane County Regional Airport report a daytime high of -10 degrees. That night we went to -26. On the 31st we started a slow climb out of the deep freeze with a daytime high of -5 and an over night low of -25. By Groundhog Day it was 44 degrees. So far this year, (knock wood) we have yet officially to have dipped into negative numbers temperature-wise. Isn't Wisconsin weather grand? This coming weekend is not only Super Bowl Sunday, but also Groundhog Day. Booky, the library's badger, traditionally has been making his prediction (with 100 percent accuracy, I might add) for the past few years. It is Super Bowl Sunday, so I can't guarantee he will be available for prognostication on that day. We will just have to wait and see. In the meantime, a number of new books have arrived at the library. Below you will find a sampling. Come in and checkout some of these new titles. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“All You Have to Do Is Ask: How to Master the Most Important Skill for Success” by Wayne Baker. A “Psychology Today” columnist and co-founder of Give and Take Inc. reveals the benefits of asking for help to solve problems, reduce stress and discover new opportunities, outlining strategies used by major companies that facilitate team-based organizational networks.
“Leadership Strategy and Tactics: A Field Manual” by Jocko Willink. A former Navy SEAL and the #1 New York Times best-selling author of “Extreme Ownership” offers a new guide on leadership.
“You Can Have It All, Just Not at the Same Damn Time: A Guide for Women Everywhere” by Romi Neustadt. A best-selling author, motivational speaker, entrepreneur and life and business coach has a message for women: You CAN have it all — just not all at the same time. By the author of “Get Over Your Damn Self.”
“Martha Stewart Organizing: The Manual for Bringing Order to Your Life, Home, and Routines” by Martha Stewart. Complemented by a schedule template and checklists, an organizational reference by the trusted lifestyle expert shares hundreds of practical ideas, projects and tips for home maintenance, from office filing and housecleaning to closets and storage areas.
“A New Way to Age” by Suzanne Sommers. The former actress and health guru and author describes life at 72 and offers insights from anti-aging experts to help women keep their hair shiny, heart and bones strong, hormones balanced and minds sharp.
Fiction
“American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins. Selling two favorite books to an unexpectedly erudite drug-cartel boss, a bookstore manager is forced to flee Mexico in the wake of her journalist husband's tell-all profile and finds her family among thousands of migrants seeking hope in America.
“Big Lies in a Small Town” by Diane Chamberlain. Imprisoned for a crime she did not commit, an artist is offered a chance to complete her remaining time by restoring a post office mural in a sleepy Southern town where another artist confronted violent prejudice decades earlier.
“All the Ways We Said Goodbye: A Novel of the Paris Ritz” by Beatriz Williams. An heiress, a Resistance fighter and a widow find their lives intertwined by their wartime experiences and the turbulent 1960s when they seek refuge at Paris's legendary Ritz hotel.
“A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende. Sponsored by the poet Pablo Neruda to flee the violence of the Spanish Civil War, a pregnant widow and an army doctor unite in an arranged marriage, only to be swept up by the early days of World War II.
“Remembrance” by Rita Woods. Looks at present-day Ohio, 1791 Haiti and 1857 New Orleans, in which house girl Margot is sold just before her 18th birthday and her promised freedom, and, desperate, she escapes and tries to find Remembrance, a rumored stop on the Underground Railroad.
“Hunter Killer, No. 14 (Pike Logan)” by Brad Taylor. When a suspicious attack ends a friend's life in a lawless region of South America, Pike Logan teams up with Jennifer Cahill to investigate a crew of Russian assassins that may be targeting Taskforce members.
“Lost” by James Patterson and James Born. Tasked with combating international crime, Detective Tom Moon searches for two Russian nationals who have built a vast, powerful European crime syndicate that reaches into Miami in this new collaboration from the world's best-selling author.
“Treason, No. 52 (Stone Barrington)” by Stuart Woods. Helping his close friend discretely identify and remove a destructive traitor hiding within a classified agency, Stone Barrington is embroiled in an audacious plot that threatens to reveal confidential intelligence. By the Edgar Award-wining author of “Chiefs.”
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.
