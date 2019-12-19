On Monday evening, Dec. 9, 24 DeForest Police Department Citizens Police Academy alumni gathered at the request of Police Chief Jim Olson and Patrol Sergeant Shawn Schaefer to reconnect and strengthen the fabric of our community.
Graduates from 2014 to the most recent class of 2019 joined each other to listen to the chief speak to the processes and procedures the department is undertaking to modernize the department, its training, equipment and personnel to ensure the citizens receive what they are paying for, first class police protection. Olson took the opportunity to thank The American Legion for their Youth Cadet Law Enforcement Program, held at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy each year that had two DeForest Area High School “cadets” participate in 2019. Alumni were also surveyed on their availability and interest in volunteering for future community events sponsored by the police department.
As alumni re-introduced themselves during the initial portion of the evening many expressed their memories, their take-aways, and how their experience was an extraordinary eye-opener. The very diverse audience of alumni ranged from new residents, having recently arrived, to more than 40 year residents, all making it clear they love the DeForest community. Several took the opportunity to make recommendations for future academies, such as getting more high school students involved. Olson responded by telling the group the department was already in the development stages of youth academy programs, preparing to present them to intermediate and high school administrators.
Furthermore, alumni spoke of how their lives have changed since graduating, and how they themselves have become a community policing advocate and law enforcement partner for their immediate neighborhoods and the police department. Everyone overwhelmingly agreed the academy makes a positive and significant difference in the community.
The citizen’s police academy opens lines of communication between the community and the police department. It allows citizens a firsthand look at the police department and how its operations are handled. In DeForest, this includes classes on patrol procedures, criminal law, narcotics, search and seizure, tactical operations, investigations, juvenile law, firearms demonstration and exercise, emergency vehicle operations, use of force issues, and police canine demonstrations. Participants are also provided the opportunity to ride with a patrol officer and witness what the officer’s encounter on a day-to-day basis.
From my perspective, as a class of 2015 program graduate, citizens take away a far better understanding of the police role in the community. Moreover, we citizens bring a wealth of knowledge about our neighborhoods and, particularly, the challenges we experience. We help our sworn officers learn and better understand our concerns and interests.
While the police department hasn’t formally announced the 2020 plans for the upcoming citizens police academy, the DeForest Police Department has recently held the opportunity in late winter, meeting once a week for 10 weeks in the evening. Citizens can reach out to the department at any time with any questions or state their interest and place their names on a list of interested citizens.
