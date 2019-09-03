I said my final goodbye to my cat Nutmeg this past month. She was a very good kitty and lived a long life. I’m not sure of her exact age as we adopted her when she was about 5 or 6 and she spent the last 11 years with us.
I’ll never forget the first time that I saw her at the DeForest Veterinary Clinic all those years ago. When the boys were growing up we always had a cat or dog and usually it was both a cat and a dog. Our dogs were adopted from the humane society, except for one dog who we adopted from our neighbors when they moved into a senior living apartment. But the cats adopted us. We lived toward the edge of DeForest and one day a scraggly cat would show up at our door. We would feel sorry for it and give it a bowl of milk and the next thing we knew the cat would adopt us.
Nutmeg was different. Molly and I were retired and pet less and I wanted it that way. Having no pets freed us up for traveling without arranging for someone to look after the cat or dog while we were gone. One weekend we were “dog sitting” for our son and the dog was running out of food. The dog ate a special kind of food and I knew that Scott would sometimes pick it up at the DeForest Veterinary Clinic, so I went up there to get a bag of dog food. As I walked in the door this cute tabby cat came up to me. She let me pick her up and I couldn’t get over how much she looked like our last cat that passed away a year or so before by the name of Guy. There was one big difference — Guy was small and petite while Nutmeg was very “fluffy.” When she walked her pot belly nearly touched the floor. She was not a big eater. Her favorite food was Chicken Soup for the Soul cat food — 1/3 cup in the morning and 1/3 cup in the evening, no table scraps. Occasionally she would get a cat treat or two.
The folks at the vet clinic said she was up for adoption. A family in the area brought her home and the family dog went ballistic. All they could do was keep her downstairs. They fed her and cared for her, took her in for her shots but no way would the dog let her upstairs. Finally, after about five years, they decided to put her up for adoption and that’s when I walked into Nutty’s life.
I said “no thanks” to the offer to adopt Nutty. When I got home I told my wife, Molly, about the cat that looked like Guy and she played it slyly. When I told her I said no to the adoption, she didn’t say much of anything. “I know you don’t want a new cat or dog and I’m okay with that. If you change your mind, I’m okay with that too,” she said.
After the weekend I went back up to the clinic and came home with Nutmeg. Being an older cat, she fit in fine with two retirees.
She loved to travel up to our place on Beaver Dam Lake, but she would run and hide behind the living room sofa when she saw us come down the stairs with our suitcases. So, we would put the suitcases in the car and come back in. The sofa would be pulled out and the cat scooped up and out. We would go to the car with her squawking all the way. Once she was seated in Molly’s lap and the car was in motion she would stop making noise and watch out the window. By the time we were out of DeForest she would usually make her way to the back seat, where she sat quietly for the rest of the ride to Beaver Dam. As we got near our cottage she would be back in Molly’s lap. Nutty hated to be outside. Once the car stopped Molly would open the car door and the cat would walk straight to the front door and wait for us to let her in. She would explore the whole place and then settle down for a little nap. If it was cold out and the fireplace was going, she would find a chair or a spot on the carpet near the fire.
At the end of the weekend when it was time to go back home, she would again go and hide, usually under one of the beds. So once again we would have to scoop her up to take her back with us. Again, she would settle down once the car was in motion and enjoy the ride in the back seat. We’d drive into the driveway at DeForest and she’d hop out and go right to the front door and wait for us to let her in.
Nutty’s speciality was cuddling. If we were in our recliners watching TV she would climb into one of our laps and sleep while we watched the show. When I decided to read a book in my recliner it wouldn’t take long and she’d be in my lap. And if one of us decided to lay down for a nap she would cuddle up by our side.
Nutmeg started to slowly decline in her last year. She began sleeping more. Dry cat food did not agree with her and we switched to Fancy Feast canned food. She still ate well but her body started to shrink up, no more pot belly. She started having trouble with her coat, it became matted and she licked a lot. The naps got longer, you had to really watch to see if she was breathing. But she didn’t seem to be in any pain. We took her to the vet and they said her thyroid count was low, so every day for about a month we crushed a tablet and hid it in her food and she would try and find the little granules and spit them out. I saw no improvement. She continued to lose weight despite eating good and finally one day she came out in the kitchen while I was making her breakfast and she didn’t have the strength to sit or stand and just laid on the kitchen floor. She ate her breakfast and went back into the living room and spent the entire day sleeping. She started to have some trouble with her bowels so it was time to say goodbye to Nutty. I’m sure Molly is taking care of her now.
Pets become wonderful friends and they become part of the family. It hurts so bad when they pass away, but one is left with many happy memories of their pet.
