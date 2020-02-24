By Jan Berg
Today the WIAA basketball tournaments begin. Even though we've had a predication of an early spring, and one must admit that the roller coaster ups and downs of temperatures has been indicative of springtime in Wisconsin, that doesn't mean that we shall escape the basketball tournament snow storms. Whether (weather!) it's the WIAA girls tournament or the WIAA boys tournament, or even the NCAA tournaments later in March, it seems we always get clobbered with a big, wet, spring snow storm. As much as I like traditions, most of which are "fine" and "old," this is one that I can certainly do without. If forecasts held, the basketball-tournament snow storm arrived this week to start the basketball-tournament- snow storm season off to a good start. If the storm didn't arrive, well, you and I both know there is a snow storm lurking somewhere in March. While we're waiting for the snow to fly, there are signs that spring is arriving slowly every day. The days are rapidly lengthening. If you think about it, it's only four months until the longest days of the year, so there's a lot of time to be added to each day to get us there. The birds also are thinking spring. While birds are still flocking around feeders, they have started to sing at least a few notes of their lets-get-together-and-build-a-nest songs. You also may have noticed all the new books that are arriving. Those come off of the publishers' spring lists. At least the book publishers think spring is here! Below are a few of the new titles that arrived recently. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Age of Illusions: How America Squandered Its Cold War Victory, 1989-2016” by Andrew Bacevich. From the New York Times best-selling author of “The Limits of Power” comes a thought-provoking and penetrating account of the post-Cold War follies and delusions that culminated in the presidency of Donald Trump.
“Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy” by David Zucchino. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of “Myth of the Welfare Queen” documents the events of the 1898 Wilmington Insurrection and its unrecognized role in reversing the city's mixed-race advances, overthrowing local government and promoting white-supremacist agendas.
“Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights” by Gretchen Sorin. The true story behind the award-winning film of the same name explores the role of travel in civil rights, the specific impact of the automobile on African-American life and the cultural importance of Victor and Alma Green's famous “Green Book.”
“Suffrage: Women’s Long Battle for the Vote” by Ellen Carol DuBois. Published to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, a high-energy chronicle of the movement for women's voting rights shares bold portraits of its devoted leaders and activists. By the author of “Feminism and Suffrage.”
“Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage, and Sacrifice From Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima” by Martha MacCallum. The Fox News host of “The Story” with Martha MacCallum presents a 75th anniversary tribute to the heroes of Iwo Jima, retracing the story of a relative who sacrificed his life to help defeat the Imperial Army.
Fiction
“St. Francis Society for Wayward Pets” by Annie England Noblin. When down-and-out Maeve Stephens arrives at an inherited house, she is greeted by a cheerful bulldog on her front porch and discovers a set of friends at the St. Francis Society for Wayward Pets, where women knit sweaters for the dogs and cats in their care.
“The Vanishing, No.1 (Fogg Lake)” by Jayne Ann Krentz. Decades after a mysterious explosion causes the members of their community to develop strange otherworldly symptoms, local investigator Cat teams up with an enigmatic scientist to stop a killer who may be behind a partner's disappearance.
“Death in the Family, No. 1 (Shana Merchant)” by Tessa Wegert. After a blood-soaked bed is discovered and a man goes missing on a storm-struck island in upstate New York, former NYPD detective Shana Merchant must investigate a possible murder.
“Sisters by Choice, No. 4 (Blackberry Island)” by Susan Mallery. Three cousins navigate the joys and dramas of family life, including a former business owner struggling to adapt to small-town dynamics, an aspiring college student and a wife who must choose between her husband and her dreams.
“The Dark Corners of the Night, No. 3(UNSUB)” by Meg Gardiner. Hunting a serial killer who has been murdering parents in front of their children, FBI behavioral analyst Caitlin Hendrix discovers that the killer holds a devastating secret from Caitlin's own past. By the Edgar Award-winning author of “China Lake.”
“Last Day” by Luanne Rice. When her sister is murdered amid the theft of a valuable painting, an eerie echo of their mother's murder 20 years earlier, pilot Beth teams up with the case's original detective and childhood friends to identify a killer.
“Out of the Attic (Dollanganer)” by V.C. Andrews. Published to mark the 40th anniversary of “Flowers in the Attic,” a sequel to “Beneath the Attic” expands on the original best-selling series and is set two generations before Corrine Foxworth locked away her children.
“Perfect Little Children” by Sophie Hannah. Spying on a former best friend she has not seen in years, Beth is alarmed when she discovers that the woman's children do not appear to have aged. By the best-selling author of “The Monogram Murders.”
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.
