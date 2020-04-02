March 22, 2020
Dear Editor,
On April 7, 2020 Village of Windsor voters will have the opportunity to vote for two Trustee positions for the Windsor Village Board. You will have three candidates to choose from and they all bring their unique experiences and attributes to represent Windsor residents.
I have had the opportunity to work with all three candidates, but most recently Don Madelung and Monica Smith for several years on the Windsor Board. I can share with the voters of Windsor that both Don & Monica have had excellent attendance at out meetings, always come very well prepared and have done an excellent job in representing Windsor. Don and Monica both serve on other Windsor committees. They are always looking for ways to save money for our residents including working with neighboring municipalities on shared services when appropriate.
Please remember to vote absentee if practical.
Bob Wipperfurth
Windsor Village President
