Even going into the Badger North Tournament as the favorite, the Waunakee girls’ golf team’s day was far from stress-free.
“They came out tight,” Waunakee’s Head Coach Paul Miller said of his team. “There were a lot of things on the line, whether it was – first and foremost - the team. Second of all: maybe some all-conference aspirations.”
Though there were a handful of phenomenal shots – highlighted by a 35-foot birdie putt from Brooke Ehle on the 2nd hole and a near hole-in-one by Aly Kinzel on the 12th – Waunakee’s early struggles threatened their chances at Lake Wisconsin Country Club. In the end, the Warriors ultimately accomplished one of their biggest goals of the season: being Badger North Conference Champions.
Badger North Tournament
(Lake Wisconsin Country Club)
Led by a second-place individual finish of 83 by Sydney Grimm, Waunakee’s team total of 347 bested second-place Reedsburg by nine strokes to give the Warriors the title of Badger North champs.
All four of Waunakee’s scoring golfers cracked the top-10: Kinzel and Ehle tied for seventh place with an 87, and Elena Maier placed 10th by carding a 90.
Waunakee’s victory wasn’t without adversity. After the front nine, their team score was a 181, and they were in danger of falling behind Reedsburg.
“All the girls pulled it together on the back…” said Miller. “The fact that they were able to keep it together on the back nine, that’s tough. You’ve got four challenging par-3s back there, and they did well on the par-3s.”
The Warriors put it all together on the homestretch, pulling away from the Beavers with a back-nine total of 166.
Kinzel’s turnaround from front nine to back was the starkest; her back-nine total of 38 was 11 strokes better than her first nine holes.
“Aly struggled so much on the front with a 49,” said Miller. “To come back and go four-over on the back, that speaks a lot: that mentality of not giving up.”
Ehle’s back nine was five strokes better than her front, while Carsen Genda – though her score wasn’t factored into Waunakee’s total – was seven better on the final nine holes.
“It’s one of those things where they made that turn; a switch was flipped…” Miller added. “I’m really proud of them.”
Grimm had the most consistent day of any Warrior golfer. Her back nine score of 41 was just one less than her front nine total; an accomplishment that – along with steady play over the course of the year – earned her first-team all-conference recognition at the meet’s end.
Kinzel joined Grimm on the first team, while Ehle landed on the second team.
The newly crowned Badger North champs will be back in action next Wednesday, when they travel to Baraboo Country Club for their WIAA Regional contest.
