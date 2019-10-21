On Friday, Oct. 18, 130 students from Lake Mills Elementary School visited the Wisconsin State Capitol as part of a class field trip. Senator Fitzgerald met with the students, discussing his role as a legislator and how Wisconsin government works.
“Each year, hundreds of students from the 13th Senate District visit the Capitol. I’m glad to have had the chance to talk with the students from Lake Mills Elementary School today while they were in Madison,” said Senator Fitzgerald. “Wisconsin gives all our students the opportunity to learn about the state as part of their elementary school curriculum. It’s important that we’re providing educational tools to students to show them first hand just how important state government is.”
In a given year, tens of thousands of students from all over Wisconsin visit the State Capitol as part of their curriculum. Senator Fitzgerald regularly takes the opportunity to meet with classes from the 13th Senate District who pass through the building.
