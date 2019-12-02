Dear Editor,
As the end of another year approaches and the holidays arriving right around the corner, most of us traditionally will take the time to reflect on all that we have to be thankful for with our families and friends. The Lake Mills area continues to thrive with its outstanding schools, vibrant businesses, the community events that support local culture and industry, beautiful Rock Lake, top notch public safety providers and countless hours of volunteerism by many people living and working in this legendary community.
The Lake Mills Area Community Foundation (LMACF) was created in 1996 with a forward thinking lead donation of $10,000 by Trinity Pines Retirement Center, with the sole purpose of providing an avenue for charitably minded people to give back to their community with gratitude for all those things that make them thankful to call Lake Mills “home."
Financial gifts to LMACF can be a rewarding and tax-deductible way to help ensure that the Lake Mills area can continue to thrive well into the future for generations to follow. The Foundation’s core mission is to enhance the quality of life of the local people we serve through the acceptance of charitable gifts, then investing them back into the community through donations and grants to worthy projects and non-profit organizations that share those same objectives and values.
Total assets entrusted with the stewardship of LMACF have now reached approximately $3.5 million. While a majority of that total has been in the form of scholarship funds that families and organizations have established under our umbrella, we’d also like to point out that the LMACF Endowment Fund has grown substantially over the years to about $700,000 from all the generous donations from people like you. This fund still needs more growth in order to ensure we can continue to meet the ever changing needs of community organizations and projects around the area. The Board of Directors, consisting of volunteers from the Lake Mills community, has set a fundraising goal to reach $1,000,000 in this very important perpetual endowment fund. This goal is being referred to as our “March to a Million” campaign, and we hope you will consider the LMACF Endowment Fund as a part of your generosity this year.
Please take a tour of our new and improved website at www.LMACF.org, where you can make donations online and see more detailed explanations of the various fund choices within LMACF.
Recent tax law changes by the IRS have substantially increased the standard deduction for many tax filers, possibly removing the ability to deduct smaller donations to charities, so some people may want to consider more advanced strategies available at LMACF to accomplish your gifting objectives after discussing them with your financial or tax advisor.
Thank you for your support of the Lake Mills Area Community Foundation, and may the New Year bring you and your family good health, prosperity, and all the blessings to be thankful for.
Aaron M. Genthe, president
Lake Mills Area Community Foundation
