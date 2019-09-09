8/29/19

Warning Defective Head Lamp Hwy V/89

Warning Speeding Pinnacle Drive/Fairway Court

Keep the Peace W. Lake Street

Fraud Tamarack Drive

Theft E. Lake Park Place/Pinnacle Drive

Lost Property Water Street

Domestic/Disorderly Conduct Cherokee Path

Theft McDonalds

8/30/19

Damage to City property Sandy Beach Road

Mutual Aid -Jefferson County Sheriff's Department Lake Oasis Truck Stop

Warning Defective Head Lamp Hwy V/A

Citation Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

Found Property Birch Street

Found Property Grove Street

Found Animal E. Lake Street

Citation Non-registration, Warning speeding S. Main Street / Phillips Lane

Citation Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

Citation Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

Citation Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

8/31/19

Warning Speeding, Citation Operate While Suspended, 4th offense S. Main Street / Phillips Lane

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

Assist EMS E. Tyranena Park Road

Accident STH 89 / CTH V

9/1/19

Citations Absolute sobriety, Obstructing, Operating while suspended, 1st offense; Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Rd. / Mulberry St.

Dog At Large E. Prospect Street

911 Hang Up High Street

Assist Fire Cherokee Path

9/2/19

Warning Illegal U-turn W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding, Expired Registration E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

911 Hang Up Sandy Beach Road

Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

Assist EMS Owen Street

Citation Non-Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Non-Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

9/3/19

Open Door Veterans Lane

Warning Defective Tail Lamps N. Main Street / E. Pine Street

Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

Warning Speeding Lilac Lane

Warning Speeding Lilac Lane/Grove Street

Warning Failure to Obey Stop Sign E. Lake Park Place/Pinnacle Drive

Warning Speeding American Way/Enterprise Drive

Accident W. Tyranena Park Road

Citation Operating After Suspension, 15 day Certificate Expired Registration 89/CTH V.

Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place/Pinnacle Drive

Found Property O'Neil Street/Owen Street

Mutual Aid: State Patrol Rest Stop Exit 266

Warning Defective Brake Light & Registration Lamp 89/CTH V.

Warning Fail To Signal Turn CP Avenue/Lake Street

9/4/19

Warning Defective Headlamp Hwy V/A

Citation Speeding Hwy B/V

Fraud S. Main Street

Warning Parked within 10 ft of fire hydrant N. Main Street

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street /Pinnacle Drive

Domestic Abuse/Disorderly Conduct Water Street

Disorderly Conduct Reed Street

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.