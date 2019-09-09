8/29/19
Warning Defective Head Lamp Hwy V/89
Warning Speeding Pinnacle Drive/Fairway Court
Keep the Peace W. Lake Street
Fraud Tamarack Drive
Theft E. Lake Park Place/Pinnacle Drive
Lost Property Water Street
Domestic/Disorderly Conduct Cherokee Path
Theft McDonalds
8/30/19
Damage to City property Sandy Beach Road
Mutual Aid -Jefferson County Sheriff's Department Lake Oasis Truck Stop
Warning Defective Head Lamp Hwy V/A
Citation Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
Found Property Birch Street
Found Property Grove Street
Found Animal E. Lake Street
Citation Non-registration, Warning speeding S. Main Street / Phillips Lane
Citation Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
Citation Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
Citation Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
8/31/19
Warning Speeding, Citation Operate While Suspended, 4th offense S. Main Street / Phillips Lane
Assist EMS Tamarack Drive
Assist EMS E. Tyranena Park Road
Accident STH 89 / CTH V
9/1/19
Citations Absolute sobriety, Obstructing, Operating while suspended, 1st offense; Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Rd. / Mulberry St.
Dog At Large E. Prospect Street
911 Hang Up High Street
Assist Fire Cherokee Path
9/2/19
Warning Illegal U-turn W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Speeding, Expired Registration E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
911 Hang Up Sandy Beach Road
Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
Assist EMS Owen Street
Citation Non-Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Non-Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
9/3/19
Open Door Veterans Lane
Warning Defective Tail Lamps N. Main Street / E. Pine Street
Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
Warning Speeding Lilac Lane
Warning Speeding Lilac Lane/Grove Street
Warning Failure to Obey Stop Sign E. Lake Park Place/Pinnacle Drive
Warning Speeding American Way/Enterprise Drive
Accident W. Tyranena Park Road
Citation Operating After Suspension, 15 day Certificate Expired Registration 89/CTH V.
Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place/Pinnacle Drive
Found Property O'Neil Street/Owen Street
Mutual Aid: State Patrol Rest Stop Exit 266
Warning Defective Brake Light & Registration Lamp 89/CTH V.
Warning Fail To Signal Turn CP Avenue/Lake Street
9/4/19
Warning Defective Headlamp Hwy V/A
Citation Speeding Hwy B/V
Fraud S. Main Street
Warning Parked within 10 ft of fire hydrant N. Main Street
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street /Pinnacle Drive
Domestic Abuse/Disorderly Conduct Water Street
Disorderly Conduct Reed Street
