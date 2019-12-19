12/5/19

Warning Operate Without Headlights On N. Main Street/Oak Street

Warning Operate Left of Center E. Tyranena Park Rd/Cherokee Path

Theft N Main Street

Citation Operating After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

12/6/19

Citation Operating After Suspension Church Street/Lake Street

Accident E. Tyranena Park Road/Hwy A

Lockout of Vehicle W. Tyranena Park Road

Assist EMS W. Pine Street

Warning Defective Tail Light Stoney Road

12/7/19

Alarm Lake Shore Drive

Warning Defective Head Lamp Hwy V/89

Citation Speeding S Main Street/Keys Street

Citation No Valid Driver’s License, Warning Speeding Owen Street / N. C.P. Avenue

Citation Suspended Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Hit & Run Accident, Citation Hit & Run, Citation Heavy Truck Prohibited W. Madison Street/N. Main Street

Operating While Under the Influence, Speeding, Possession of Paraphernalia, K9 Truman Narcotics S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Found Animal W. Tyranena Park Road

12/8/19

911 Hang Up W. Lake Street

Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, K9 Truman Narcotics I-94 EB MM263

Warning Non Registration of Auto N. Main Street/W. Madison Street

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Industrial Drive

15 Day Notice Operating Without Valid Driver’s License Within 3 Months, Warning Defective Brake Light E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

12/9/19

Citation Trespassing Fremont Street

Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia and Operating After Revocation, K9 Truman Narcotics E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

12/10/19

15 day Correction No Tail Lamps W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Parking Reed Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp and Brake Lamp S. Main Street / Veterans Lane

Accident Citation Failure to Maintain Control of Vehicle, Warned Expired Registration, Proof of Insurance CTH V/B West

Warning Speeding, Failure to Display Current Registration Sticker S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road

Warning Expired Registration S. Main Street / Catlin Drive

Warning No Parking This Side of Street O’Neil Street

Citation Parking by Fire Hydrant S. CP Avenue

Warning No License on Person, No Front Plate E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Defective Tail Lamp Hwy 89/Cth V

Warning Tint Hwy 89/Prospect Street

Warning Failure To Maintain High Mounted Stop Lamp, Possession Of THC, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Hwy 89/Cth V

12/11/19

Assist EMS E Madison Street

Accident Property Damage, Citation Failure to Maintain Control of Vehicle Mulberry/E Madison Street

Warning No Plates Attached Tyranena Park Road

Citation Failure to Stop for Crossing Guard N. Main Street/W. Madison Street

Warning Left Of Center Cth V/Cherokee Path

Warning Speeding, Expired Registration Main Street

Warning Defective Headlamp Cth V/Birch

5 Day Certificate Expired Registration Cth V/Birch

Mutual Aid Main Street/Madison Street

