12/5/19
Warning Operate Without Headlights On N. Main Street/Oak Street
Warning Operate Left of Center E. Tyranena Park Rd/Cherokee Path
Theft N Main Street
Citation Operating After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
12/6/19
Citation Operating After Suspension Church Street/Lake Street
Accident E. Tyranena Park Road/Hwy A
Lockout of Vehicle W. Tyranena Park Road
Assist EMS W. Pine Street
Warning Defective Tail Light Stoney Road
12/7/19
Alarm Lake Shore Drive
Warning Defective Head Lamp Hwy V/89
Citation Speeding S Main Street/Keys Street
Citation No Valid Driver’s License, Warning Speeding Owen Street / N. C.P. Avenue
Citation Suspended Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Hit & Run Accident, Citation Hit & Run, Citation Heavy Truck Prohibited W. Madison Street/N. Main Street
Operating While Under the Influence, Speeding, Possession of Paraphernalia, K9 Truman Narcotics S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Found Animal W. Tyranena Park Road
12/8/19
911 Hang Up W. Lake Street
Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, K9 Truman Narcotics I-94 EB MM263
Warning Non Registration of Auto N. Main Street/W. Madison Street
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Industrial Drive
15 Day Notice Operating Without Valid Driver’s License Within 3 Months, Warning Defective Brake Light E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
12/9/19
Citation Trespassing Fremont Street
Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia and Operating After Revocation, K9 Truman Narcotics E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
12/10/19
15 day Correction No Tail Lamps W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Parking Reed Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp and Brake Lamp S. Main Street / Veterans Lane
Accident Citation Failure to Maintain Control of Vehicle, Warned Expired Registration, Proof of Insurance CTH V/B West
Warning Speeding, Failure to Display Current Registration Sticker S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road
Warning Expired Registration S. Main Street / Catlin Drive
Warning No Parking This Side of Street O’Neil Street
Citation Parking by Fire Hydrant S. CP Avenue
Warning No License on Person, No Front Plate E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Defective Tail Lamp Hwy 89/Cth V
Warning Tint Hwy 89/Prospect Street
Warning Failure To Maintain High Mounted Stop Lamp, Possession Of THC, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Hwy 89/Cth V
12/11/19
Assist EMS E Madison Street
Accident Property Damage, Citation Failure to Maintain Control of Vehicle Mulberry/E Madison Street
Warning No Plates Attached Tyranena Park Road
Citation Failure to Stop for Crossing Guard N. Main Street/W. Madison Street
Warning Left Of Center Cth V/Cherokee Path
Warning Speeding, Expired Registration Main Street
Warning Defective Headlamp Cth V/Birch
5 Day Certificate Expired Registration Cth V/Birch
Mutual Aid Main Street/Madison Street
