A 60-year-old Sun Prairie man was arrested for his third operating while intoxicated offense after a Christmas Day offense last year.
Martin Ellis Sr. has been charged with his third OWI and operating with a prohibited alcohol content, third offense.
According to a criminal complaint, Lake Mills Police were called to the Kwik Trip in Lake Mills at 6 p.m. for a man reporting he had lost his wife.
The man, identified as Ellis, was parked in the handicap parking spot and his car was pulled extremely close to the blue pillar. He told police he lost his wife and pointed south. Ellis stated he had been on the interstate and then on country and back roads saying the woman got out and started walking toward a wooded area.
The officer asked Ellis where he was when his wife went missing. He gave police different answers each time. Police noticed the strong odor of intoxicants coming off Ellis. He also had bloodshot eyes. Ellis admitted to having two beers prior to driving when asked by police.
Police contacted the man’s wife to make sure she was OK. She said she got out at a nearby rest stop because Ellis was driving erratically and got a ride home.
Ellis failed field sobriety tests administered by police.
He will make his initial appearance in court Feb. 10. If convicted Ellis could face over six years in prison and numerous fines. He was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated in 2007 and 2016.
