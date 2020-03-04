Citizen Advocates for Public Education will be holding a School Board Candidate Forum on Wednesday, April 1 at the Lake Mills High School library from 7-8 p.m. The forum will be moderated by Steve Bower.
The forum will give interested residents the opportunity to meet Amy Litscher and Melissa Roglitz-Walker, the two candidates for the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education. They will be sharing their thoughts and ideas on the greatest strengths and challenges of the district, school safety and mental health, school funding and the statewide voucher program.
The forum will be broadcast live on the CAPE Facebook page and also on the local cable access channel.
