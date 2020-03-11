Stemming from a love of Lake Mills nostalgia, pizza and most importantly creating a unique space for any event Eli Wedel and Jillian (Nelson) Macson will open Pyramid Event Venue May 1, in the former Blue Moon restaurant, 117 S. Main St.
“For us being single in our 30s and we sit on the couch at night and really want to go do something, but I don’t want to drive to Madison or Milwaukee. We wished we had something here,” commented Macson on their reason to open the event space. “We found there was a need in the community to have an event space.”
“And a better night life,” added Wedel. “I’ve noticed since I’ve owned a business here I go to a lot of fundraisers and meetings and there wasn’t really good place where you can customize the way you want the whole thing to look without spending a lot of money and a lot of the nonprofit organizations don’t have a lot of money for that kind of stuff.”
He hears from clients he’s worked with in his photography business, Eli Wedel Photo and Design, which he is taking a break from to get this new venture off the ground, they are looking for an event or meeting space in Lake Mills.
“We were here one night having pizza and we were thinking this space would be awesome,” Wedel said. “It’s a smaller space, but you could probably do 100 people in here. We looked at the bar and that is beautiful.”
Wedel and Macson contacted former Blue Moon Pizza Pasta Creole owner Sherrie Bunker to see if she was interested in making a deal.
Blue Moon has been in Lake Mills since 2006, when Mark and Sherrie Bunker opened the restaurant in the former Anna Maria’s after their business in Columbus burned down after five years. Mark Bunker passed away in February 2015 and for the next five years his wife carried on his legacy in Lake Mills.
It was the right time to sell for Sherrie Bunker and in June 2019 Wedel and Macson started the process of purchasing the restaurant.
“She said she was just thinking about putting it on the market and we were able to sneak in early on,” Macson said.
It was a long process for the business owners to acquire a loan and organized everything needed to purchase the building, but the venture was finalized in February. Blue Moon closed Feb. 15.
Wedel and Macson grew up together, born and raised in Lake Mills, went to college as theatre majors and moved to Los Angeles to work for Ed Hardy. The friends had their own denim company for a time. Wedel moved back to Lake Mills to start his photography business and Macson spent time working in Door County at the Holiday Music Motel.
“When I moved back to Lake Mills, I moved in with him and now here we are starting our own business again,” Macson said.
The business owners are now focusing solely on getting their new venture off the ground.
Pyramid will have regular business hours when the space isn’t being rented for a private event.
“We do plan to keep pizza, but it will be a smaller menu, salads, pizzas, apps and pies,” Macson said. “We want it to be a venue that also happens to offer food, not a restaurant with live music.”
“We are focused on the events and entertainment,” Wedel said.
Right now, the business plans to be open to the public Tuesday-Saturday in the evenings.
“We are looking for the late dinner crowd,” Wedel said.
“That way you can come in, have dinner and the live music starts after that,” Macson said.
The space is under construction and they plan to keep the antique bar in the building and keep with a classic look and colors.
“Obviously Pyramid comes from the legend in the lake,” Macson said. “We wanted to keep it Lake Mills themed.”
On the personal side Wedel is a triplet and Macson is one of three girls in her family.
The walls in the space will be brighter, but the ceiling will be black.
“We will be bringing in a lot of cool lights,” Wedel said. “It will be a lot of theatrical lights to light up the stage we are building but also to light up any type of event we are hosting.”
There will a full sound system and stage on the back wall, visible from the street through the large Main Street windows. The new business owners have opened up the space to give it an airy feel.
“We will have some natural marketing (from the windows) and even if the space is rented for a private event people are going to see the space hopping,” Macson said.
The space features a full commercial kitchen, which they are also renting out during their off hours.
“We want it to be a module space,” Macson said.
“We want it to be extremely customizable. We are open to any possibility,” Wedel said.
They hope to have high school theatre students and music students in the space to perform, as well as other events.
“Because there are so many limited spaces in Lake Mills we wanted to create a space that can be many things,” Macson said.
The space will also offer a full bar and expanded beer menu and weekly events like open mic, karaoke and bands.
A grand opening is planned for May 1.
“We are the cast and you are coming into a new performance each time,” Macson said.
“We are putting on a show. The space is a theatre,” Wedel said. “We are prepping for a show, a very long running show.”
