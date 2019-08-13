Lake Mills High School has been ranked by the U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools ranking.
The school scored 82.81 out of 100. the score is based on students taking at least one Advanced Placement exam-37%, passing at least one AP exam-26%, math proficiency-44%, reading proficiency-56% and graduation rate-94%. The school ranks 2,964 nationally and 88th in Wisconsin high schools.
The school has a total enrollment of 402 students according to the report and a 15 to 1 student teacher ratio.
“We are really excited about this,” Pam Streich, district administrator told school board members Monday night at a meeting.
The Best High Schools rankings identify the country’s top-performing public high schools including data on more than 23,000 schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The goal is to provide a clear, unbiased picture of how well public schools serve all of their students – from the highest to lowest achieving – in preparing them to demonstrate proficiency in basic skills as well as readiness for college level work.
The highest-ranked schools are those whose students excelled on state tests and performed beyond expectations; participated in and passed a variety of college level exams; and graduated in high proportions. The rankings are based on methodology that weighs six indicators of school quality:
— College readiness, based on the proportions of 12th grade students who took and passed Advanced Placement and/or International Baccalaureate exams.
— College curriculum breadth, based on proportions of 12th grade students who took and passed AP and/or IB exams in multiple content areas.
— Math and reading proficiency, based on student performance on state required tests.
— Math and reading performance, based on whether performance on state assessments exceeded expectations given the school’s proportion of underserved students.
— Underserved student performance, based on how black, Hispanic and low-income students performed on state assessments compared with those who are not underserved in the state.
— Graduation rates, based on the proportion of students who entered ninth grade and graduated four years later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.