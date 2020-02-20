The Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education has selected Dr. Tonya Olson as the next district administrator. Olson will succeed Pamela Streich who will retire in June 2020.
After a lengthy process, Olson was selected from 22 applicants at a Special Board of Education Meeting held on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
“Dr. Olson will bring a wealth of experience to Lake Mills as the next District Administrator. She is a perfect fit for our District and is positioned to lead our schools forward,” said Dr. Richard Mason, board president.
Olson has been an elementary school teacher, a specialized reading teacher, principal and district administrator.
She is the current elementary school principal at Belleville Elementary, according to the district’s website.
As administrator in the Waupun School District, Olson helped to get a $36 million expansion and remodeling referendum passed in the district, according to the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen.
She will begin her official duties on July 1. She and her husband live in Cottage Grove.
