The Wisconsin Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology Association (WSHA) has awarded Dr. Amy Kroll the 2020 Outstanding Service Award. Dr. Kroll is an audiologist at UW-Madison, where she is a clinical associate professor.
The Outstanding Service Award recognizes audiologists who have been nominated by clients and/or client families for providing outstanding service. To nominate someone for the award, visit: http://www.wisha.org/?page=Awards.
The Wisconsin Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology Association (WSHA) represents over 1,000 practitioners, researchers, educators, and students. WSHA is the professional organization for communication disorders in the State of Wisconsin.
Knoll lives Lake Mills and was awarded at the association's convention last month.
