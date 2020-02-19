Lake Mills Area School Board
Amy Litscher and Melissa Roglitz-Walker will be on the ballot for a seat on the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education April 7 in the Spring Election.
Litscher was the top vote getter in the primary with 668 votes, followed by Roglitz-Walker at 361 votes. Jim Williams who was on the ballot has withdrawn from the race but received 200 votes.
Palmyra-Eagle school district
Following two years of turmoil and most of the previous board resigning after it was determined in January the district would not dissolve, votes cam in Tuesday night.
The eight candidate race were to be pared down to six after Tuesday's race. Doris Parsons and Mitzi Roscizewski are the two candidates being eliminated from the ballot.
Receiving the most votes was Zachary Rutkowski with 503, he was followed by Thomas P. Novak with 489; Tara Leroy with 456; Kristiana Williams with 402; Jean Reith with 396; Michael Eddy with 377; Parsons with 284 and Roscizewski with 195. There were 56 write-in votes.
State Supreme Court Justice
Incumbent Justice Dan Kelly and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky emerged from a three-way state Supreme Court primary Tuesday, besting Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone to advance to the April general election.
The top two vote-getters earned the right to appear on the April 7 ballot with a 10-year term at stake.
In Jefferson County, Kelly received 5,642 votes for 58.48 percent; Karofsky, 2,926 for 30.33 percent and Fallone, 986 for 10.22 percent.
The Supreme Court race is officially nonpartisan, but Kelly is part of the court's five-member conservative majority. Republicans have thrown their support behind him after then-Gov. Scott Walker appointed him to the bench in 2016 to replace the retiring David Prosser.
Karofsky is a Dane County judge who worked as a crime victim advocate for the state Justice Department. Liberals have thrown their support behind her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.