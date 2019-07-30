What may have appeared to a Wisconsin State Trooper to be just another routine traffic stop on Interstate 94 this past spring turned out to be much more than that.
After pulling a 28-year-old Madison man over for speeding eastbound at 82 mph in a 70 mph zone in the town of Aztalan March 26, Wisconsin State Trooper Trevor Aldrich found himself in the midst of a substantial drug bust.
The stop resulted in the man who was arrested, Alexander Skanavis, being convicted in recent days in Jefferson County Circuit Court on felony possession of LSD with intent to distribute and his receiving a two-years sentence in prison.
Skanavis entered a plea of no contest to the charge in Jefferson County Circuit Court in front of Reserve Judge James P. Daley in Branch IV. As a result of his no contest plea, two additional counts of possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin as second offenses, and one count each of possession of marijuana as a second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia, were read into the court record for sentencing purposes and dismissed.
Daley ordered Skanavis to serve six years in prison with an initial term of confinement of two years and the maximum time to serve on extended supervision being four years. This is to be served concurrently with a prison term he will be serving for violating terms of extended supervision related to a Dane County conviction in 2017 on two felony counts of possession of designer drugs and possession of non-narcotic drugs, both with the intent to deliver.
According to the criminal complaint in the Jefferson County case, after Trooper Aldrich stopped Skanavis, the officer got a whiff of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office then arrived on scene to assist Aldrich.
“A search of the defendant’s vehicle resulted in the discovery of two glass pipes, a metal pipe and a baggie of marijuana in the driver’s side door,” the complaint stated. “The defendant told Trooper Aldrich that he was going to tell him about the drugs before the search began, but never got around to it. Trooper Aldrich placed the defendant under arrest and placed him in his squad car.”
A further search of Skanavis’ vehicle allowed law enforcement officers to locate drugs and paraphernalia in several different areas. A compact disc case contained approximately 100 hits of LSD and another container contained approximately 45 hits of acid. In the driver’s door, the sheriff’s deputy located wrapping material containing three small objects that were gray in color. These objects appeared to be consistent with heroin or crystal meth. In the trunk area, the deputy found another metal pipe with burned residue consistent with marijuana.
“When the trunk was open, (the deputy) observed more foil in the rubber strip for sealing the interior of the trunk. Within the foil, the deputy located small blue square objects consistent with LSD. The deputy also located a plastic baggie with several colored broken tablets that appeared to be consistent with Ecstasy or MDMA in the trunk. The deputy found approximately $1,000 in cash in a computer bag on the front passenger floor area,” the complaint stated.
Tests of the different items collected revealed they were illegal drugs, some in large amounts that would not be for personal use, but for distribution.
In an interview with an investigating detective at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Skanavis described the mind-altering effects of the drugs that were found in his possession and mentioned he was going to see Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats band in Chicago with a friend from Milwaukee whom he was on his way to pick up.
“The defendant acknowledged that he was on probation and admitted that he smoked pot in between meetings with his agent. The defendant said his agent knows that he uses drugs as part of a coping mechanism,” the complaint stated.
According to CCAP records, Skanavis has been convicted of six prior felony violations for possession of THC as a repeater, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin as a repeater, both in Green Lake County in 2017. He was also convicted of possession with intent to deliver designer drugs and possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics in Dane County in April of 2017. CCAP records further reflected Skanavis was convicted of possession with intent to deliver designer drugs and maintaining a drug trafficking place in Dane County in 2016.
