The Lake Mills Board of Education removed a resolution from the table and approved the laude system at Lake Mills High School to replace the current class rank system starting with the class of 2024 at a meeting Monday.
“Over the last several years our leadership building team and our staff has discussed abolishing our current class rank system,” High School Principal Cale Vogel, told the Leader last month. “Our primary purpose is to encourage rigor in student coursework, decrease unnecessary competition between our classmates and increase student’s academic and intellectual risks.”
A laude system acknowledges student achievement through a combination of student cumulative grade point average and the number of honor class points completed in their high school career. Together the grade point average and the honor points determine the overall laude score. Laude distinctions include Cum Laude, meaning with honors; Magna Cum Laude, with great honor or Summa Cum Laude, with highest honor.
The minimum recognition for Cum Laude recognition at graduation is a 3.2 GPA and a laude score of 16, calculated at the end of the 7th semester in school.
Most colleges are no longer asking for class rank in the application process. The new system will no longer designate a valedictorian and salutatorian, instead all students graduating with Suma Cum Laude will be recognized.
“It’s about encouraging kids to take risks,” Vogel said. “The classes in the curricular areas are laddered. There are lots of opportunities for the laude points to be earned.”
The board approved the contract for Dr. Tonya Olson as the new district administrator beginning July 1.
In other business the board:
— Approved the Utility easement agreement with the City of Lake Mills for the fire hydrants for the new athletic field.
— Accepted a bid from WIPFLi CPAS and Consultants of Madison for audit services for the next three school years.
— Approved tier 1 post-employment benefits for Nancy Renz.
— Approved the retirement of Glenn Schuenke, Lake Mills High School social studies teacher after 32 years in the district at the end of the school year.
— Approved resignations for Lisa Lutes, third grade teacher; Sharon Kildow, middle school math; Tara Williams, ELL coordinator, Jenni Nichols, elementary school reading specialist and Dan Ferkovich, high school special education teacher.
— Approved a contract with Carmen Follmer to serve as the school counselor at the high school for the 2020-21 school year.
— Approved an overnight baseball team trip in April.
— Accepted the following gifts: two boxes of arrows valued at $312 for the Recreation Department from the Wisconsin DNR; a coach bus valued at $765 for the varsity girls’ basketball team’s sectional travel from Fiberdome and a coach bus valued at $765 for the varsity girls’ basketball team’s sectional semi-final travel from Fiberdome.
— Approved a consent agenda that included co-curricular letters of resignation and letters of assignment, support staff resignations and letters of assignment.
The school board election will be April 7. Candidates will appear on the ballot will be Amy Litscher and Melissa Roglitz-Walker. The board will hold a re-organization meeting April 27 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.