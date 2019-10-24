Another Wisconsin winter is coming, which means ice fishing, sledding and rising energy bills. Luckily, FOCUS ON ENERGY® has no-cost ways to upgrade your home while helping keep your power bills in check.
Focus on Energy, Wisconsin’s statewide energy efficiency and renewable resources program, offers free Focus packs to residential customers of the 107 state utilities that partner in the Focus on Energy Program – and even ships the packs to their doorsteps.
There are six varieties of packs, each containing a different mix of energy-saving products, including LED light bulbs. With less than nine hours of daylight per day in the depths of Wisconsin winter, lights are on more often, making LED bulbs a great option for saving energy while simultaneously improving home lighting quality.
Something as simple as replacing ten typical, 60-watt incandescent bulbs with high-efficiency LED bulbs can save a homeowner more than $350 a year, and LEDs have been shown to last many times longer than incandescent, halogen and CFL bulbs.
Other items in the packs include faucet aerators, high-efficiency shower heads, pipe insulation tape and advanced power strips.
Homeowners are eligible as long as a Focus pack hasn’t been delivered to their home in the past three years. Renters must get their landlord’s permission to install pack contents in apartments.
Call 800-230-4701 or visit the website to order the best pack for your household. The Focus packs usually arrive 4-6 weeks after you place the order.
Focus on Energy also offers financial incentives for upgrades that do cost money but can drastically improve the comfort and energy efficiency of your home in winter, like low-e storm windows, air-sealing, insulation, and high-efficiency furnaces.
