MOORESVILLE, N.C. — SUPERSEAL Construction Products will once again sponsor Matt Kenseth and the No. 8 Pathfinder Chassis team when the 2003 NASCAR Cup Series champion attempts to go two-for-two in 2019 super late model racing action on August 16 at Madison International Speedway in the Howie Lettow Classic 100.
The relationship between SUPERSEAL and Kenseth began with a bang on July 9 when Kenseth won his record-extending eighth Slinger Nationals with a dramatic last-corner pass to win the event SUPERSEAL has sponsored since 2009.
“It’s great to have SUPERSEAL back on board in Madison,” said Kenseth, who has recorded a total of 27 feature victories at MIS, his home track. “They picked up the sponsorship at the last minute before Slinger, and I’d say that worked out well for both of us. Ted and SUPERSEAL have been a big supporter of short track racing all over the U.S. for many years—they even supported Ross (Kenseth’s son) in the past. It’s always good to be able to carry a new sponsor to victory lane, and that was certainly gratifying to do so at Slinger, in an event they’ve supported for the past 11 years.”
Ted Hubert, president of SUPERSEAL, arranged to sponsor Kenseth’s car in the 11th hour after learning of its availability from Slinger Speedway promoter Todd Thelen.
“The stars aligned for us at Slinger,” Hubert said. “I was trying to get the SUPERSEAL logo on someone’s car and I reached out to Travis Dassow, who does a lot of the car decals for the teams, and found out he wasn’t driving this year.
A VIP Meet and Greet Party is planned, allowing fans the opportunity to attend a Q&A session with Kenseth, get up to two items autographed and have a professional picture taken with him.
The VIP Experience will include a general admission grandstand ticket, as well as a custom ticket good for the VIP area, with food and beverages, as well as the autograph and photo opportunities listed above.
A limited number of VIP Experience Passes are available for advance purchase at misracing.com/ticketsfor $108 each.
Adult general admission tickets for the Howie Lettow Classic are just $20, with Whelen Heroes and Senior tickets $18, students ages 12-17 are $15, ages 6-11 $5 with kids ages 5 and under admitted free. Take advantage of the MIS Family Ticket and get up to two adult admissions and up to four youth admissions ages 17 and under for $50.
Spectator gates will open at 3:30 p.m., practice begins at 4 p.m. with qualifying getting underway at 6:15 p.m.
