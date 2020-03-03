Dear Editor,
Last week, we suffered another senseless mass shooting.
This one again too close home as six people tragically died at the Coors/Miller facility in Milwaukee. This is the 45th mass shooting in the US this year and the 11th in Wisconsin since 2004 (Gun Violence Archive).
The motive: possibly racial bullying. The weapons: legal hand guns. The question: could this have been prevented with additional gun legislation? Maybe, yet not likely. But know this, lives will be saved with gun legislation that would bring no infringement to the Second Amendment. It's statistically proven in states that have passed them.
One hour before the incident, our fearless State Senate leader Scott Fitzgerald re iterated that there would be no new gun legislation, under any circumstance, while his Republicans rule the legislature. Never mind that numerous polls show an overwhelming majority of Wisconsin voters in favor of universal back ground checks. Never mind that the Republicans own the legislature via the artificial insemination of our gerrymandered districts as pointed out numerous times. So never mind any accountability on Fitzgerald's part. He doesn't need to listen to voters. In repudiation of Governor Evers, he won't discuss gun legislation in our Capitol building, but along with his cohorts, he likes to illuminate his views in the press. So in the face of overwhelming statistics he reuses to budge on gun legislation, while conversely pursuing "voter legislation/suppression" with zero statistical support but a benefit to his party.
Now Fitzgerald wants us to send him to Congress. I can think of other places I would rather send him, but my solution is two words Tom Palzewicz.
Lisa Miller
Oconomowoc
(0) comments
