Nicole Schrier Froehle, a partner with Neuberger, Griggs, Sweet & Schrier, LLP, announced this week that the company will officially be changing its name to Neuberger, Griggs, Sweet & Froehle, LLP.
Froehle explained that the new name would reflect a change of the Firm name to reflect her married name of Froehle.
Dating back to 1922, all attorney members of the firm live and work in the surrounding Watertown and Lake Mills communities. The attorneys have nearly 150 years of combined legal experience and service to the community. The legal assistants who work directly with the attorneys are highly skilled and knowledgeable with more than 200 years of experience.
