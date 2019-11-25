Although most highway construction has wrapped up for the year, Thanksgiving holiday travelers will still need to monitor the weather, watch for deer and deer hunters, and be prepared for the potential of heavy traffic along key travel corridors.
Traffic safety officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) expect peak travel periods to occur between noon and 8 p.m. on Wednesday (November 27) and again on Sunday (December 1) when hunters and holiday travelers return home.
“To help ensure a safe, enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday, we’re asking all motorists to buckle-up, watch their speed, be patient and alert,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “Officers with the Wisconsin State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will be keeping an eye on traffic and assisting stranded motorists. Drivers who encounter stopped emergency vehicles with warning lights flashing are reminded to move over or at least slow down.”
For information on travel conditions and incidents, motorists can visit 511wi.gov or follow @511WI on Twitter. Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) customer service centers will be closed during the holiday period (from Thursday, November 28 through Sunday December 1) and will re-open on Monday, December 2. A variety of DMV services can be conducted online 24/7 at wisconsindmv.gov.
Highway projects that may impact travelers include:
- I-39/90 from Janesville to the Illinois state line and I-43 near Beloit. Motorists should be alert for lane shifts, crossovers and reduced speeds. North of that area, from Edgerton to Madison, three lanes are open in each direction.
- I-94 North/South from Racine County G to College Avenue in Milwaukee. Some ramps remain closed in the work zone. Check 511 and the project’s Get Around Guide if traveling in the area.
