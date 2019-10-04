A 30-year-old Madison man was charged Oct. 3, with reckless driving causing injury after break-checking a motorcycle, running it off the road, in Lake Mills Aug. 31.
A $500 bond has been issued for Daniel Radecki, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access.
According to a criminal complaint, Lake Mills Police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Highway 89 and County Highway V involving a motorcycle with two riders. A witness in the group of 13 motorcycles with the injured couple told police the vehicle in front of them hit its breaks at the intersection causing them to veer to the right to avoid a crash. The injured party veered to the left and went up onto the median. The bike tipped over on the rider and passenger.
Prior to the accident another witness told police the group of motorcyclists were standing outside Sportsman’s Pub and were about to leave when a car drove by and screeched the tires. The motorcyclists left shortly after.
According to the complaint, Radecki sped around the group of motorcycles. The victim said the driver “brake-checked” him, causing him to have to drive up onto the median. The victim received abrasions on his leg and nine staples on the back of his head as a result of the crash. The passenger received eight stitches above and around her eye as a result of the crash.
Lake Mills Police spoke with Radecki on Sept. 4, who said he wasn’t aware of the crash that was behind him. When shown a video of the crash police said Radecki appeared upset.
Radecki has an initial appearance in court scheduled for Oct. 14.
