When is ice safe?

Living along the Maunesha River has plenty of advantages including the opportunity to enjoy ice-related winter activities.
However, according to Wisconsin’s DNR, there really is no sure answer, and no such thing as 100 percent safe ice. The strength of ice cannot be judged by one factor like its appearance, age, thickness, temperature or whether the ice is covered with snow.
Ice strength can also vary in different areas of the same body of water. The DNR does not monitor ice conditions or the thickness of the ice so be sure to check ice conditions before heading out. Here’s some safety tips from Wisconsin’s DNR:
— Dress warmly in layers.
— Don’t go alone. Head out with friends or family. Take a cell phone if available, and make sure someone knows where you are and when you are expected to return.
— Know before you go. Don’t travel in areas you are not familiar and don’t travel at night or during reduced visibility.
— Avoid inlets, outlets or narrow that may have current that can thin the ice.
— Look for clear ice, which is generally stronger than ice with snow on it or bubbles in it.
— Carry some basic safety gear: ice claws or picks, a cellphone in a waterproof bag or case, a life jacket and length of rope.
If you fall through the ice, remain calm and act quickly:
1. Do not remove your winter clothing. Heavy clothes can trap air, which can help provide warmth and flotation. This is especially true in a snowmobile suit.
2. Go back toward the direction you came. That is probably where you will find the strongest ice – and what lies ahead is unknown.
3. Place your hands and arms on the unbroken surface. This is where a pair of nails, sharpened screwdrivers or ice picks are handy in providing the extra traction you need to pull yourself up onto the ice.
4. Kick your feet and dig in your ice picks to work your way back onto the solid ice. If your clothes have trapped a lot of water, you may have to lift yourself partially out of the water on your elbows to let the water drain before starting forward.
5. Once back on the ice, don’t try to stand up. Lie flat until you are completely out of the water, then roll away from the hole to keep your weight spread out. This may help prevent you from breaking through again.
6. Get to a warm, dry, sheltered area and warm yourself up immediately. In moderate to severe cases of cold-water hypothermia, you must seek medical attention. Cold blood trapped in your extremities can come rushing back to your heart after you begin to warm up. The shock of the chilled blood may cause ventricular fibrillation leading to a heart attack and death.
