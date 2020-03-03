Lake Mills Light and Water has filed an application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to increase water rates.
The overall rate increase requested is 17.18% over the water utility’s current rate. If the request is granted, the water bill for an average residential customer using 3,000 gallons of water per month will increase about $4 per month, not including the public fire protection charge. When the public fire protection charge is included residential bills will increase about $5.86 per month.
The public fire protection covers the cost of water for fighting fires and the extra capacity built into the system necessary to rapidly deliver a large volume of water to a fire anywhere within the city's water service area.
Lake Mills Light and Water originally requested an increase of eight percent, according to Director of Public Works Paul Hermanson. The PSCW reviewed the proposed adjustment and determined the need to generate additional revenue, he said.
The rate increase is driven by two main expenditures: unexpected costs to the utility in response to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources requirement to replace lead service lines, and replacement of old water lines as part of the S. Main Street and Mulberry Street reconstruction projects.
Replacement of the utility’s portion of lead service lines has cost the utility nearly $700,000 since 2016.
“Replacing lead service lines has had a significant impact on our expenses,” said Hermanson. “These extraordinary costs were not expected or budgeted.”
Additionally, Lake Mills Light and Water replaced more than a mile of water mains and laterals as part of the reconstruction of S. Main Street and Mulberry Street. The water utility invested more $1 million in these projects.
“We have water mains in the city that are approaching 125 years old. So, we need to continue to invest dollars in replacing and upsizing our water infrastructure on a regular and routine basis,” said Hermanson.
A telephonic public hearing on the application has been scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at 10 a.m. in the City of Lake Mills Municipal Building, City Council Chambers, 200 Water Street, Lake Mills, Wisconsin.
People may testify in this proceeding without becoming a party and without attorney representation. A person may submit this testimony in only one of the following ways:
— Web Comment. Go to the Commission’s web site at http://psc.wi.gov, click on “File a Comment”. On the next page select the “File a comment” link that appears for docket number 3000-WR-109. Web comments shall be received no later than the day before the hearing.
— Oral Comment. Spoken testimony at the public session.
— Written Comment. Instead of speaking at the hearing, write out a comment and submit it at the public session.
— Mail Comment. All comments submitted by U.S. Mail shall be received no later than the day before the hearing and shall be addressed to: Attn: Docket 3000-WR-109 Comments, Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 7854, Madison, WI 53707-7854.
All documents in this docket are filed on the Commission’s Electronic Records Filing (ERF) system. To view these documents go to the Commission’s E-Services Portal at http://apps.psc.wi.gov, enter “3000-WR-109” in the box labeled “Quick Single Docket Search,” and select “Documents.”
