A former Florida woman now living in Lake Mills has been charged in Jefferson County Circuit Court with one felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and obstructing an officer.
Ashley Cooper, 34 of 335 Prairie Ave. Apt. 103, Lake Mills, made an initial appearance in court Aug. 27 on the charges stemming from an Aug. 25 incident where she was observed by Lake Mills Police in active withdrawal from drugs at the Lake Mills Walgreens.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the matter, police observed Cooper at about 7:30 p.m. pacing outside the store. Cooper had sores on her face and was scratching her arm and was shaking. When Officer Hanley made eye contact with the woman she quickly walked into the store.
An employee at the store told Officer Hanley, Cooper was in the bathroom throwing up. After she came out of the bathroom she gave police a false name. She was later identified with a Florida driver’s license.
Hanley found an Oxycodone pill inside Cooper’s purse. She admitted to police she did not have a prescription and she was an opioid user. Cooper has active nonextraditable warrants in the state of Florida.
A $500 cash bond was set for Cooper and she was ordered not to leave the state of Wisconsin, possess controlled substances without a valid prescription and maintain absolute sobriety, as well as have no presence at the Lake Mills Walgreens.
If convicted on both counts Cooper could face a $20,000 fine and up to four years and three months in jail. A pre-trial conference has been set for Sept. 11.
