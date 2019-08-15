8/1/19
Citation Operate While Revoked, No Insurance N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Warning No Driver’s License On Person, Excessive Radio Volume CTH V /Maple Court
Mutual Aid Fort Atkinson Police Department Rosewood Avenue
Found Animal E Mills Dr.
Warning Improper Stop, Defective Registration Lamp 89/Sandy Beach Road
Warning Failure to follow Indicated Turn, Defective Headlamps E. Lake Street/Owen Street
Warning Failure to Notify DMV of Vehicle Color Change N. Main Street/Madison Street
Warning Speeding and Defective Headlamp Hwy 89/Untzhaven
Fire alarm S. CP Avenue
Fire alarm S. CP Avenue
8/2/19
Operating Motor Vehicle without Consent Oasis Lane
Assist EMS Mulberry St.
Counterfeit bill W. Tyranena Park Road
Fraud E Lake Street
Assist EMS Sandy Beach
All other/ No Trespass S Main Street
Accident Causing Injury. Citation OWI, No valid Driver’s license, Inattentive Driving CTH V/CTH A
911 Hang up N Main St.
8/3/19
911 Hang up Prairie Avenue
911 Hang up E Lake Street
Found Property E. Lake Street / Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Improper Turn Signal N. Main Street/Pine Street
8/4/19
Assist EMS E Lake Street
Boat Launch Violation Sandy Beach
911 Hang up Brewster Drive
Found Property Sandy Beach
Found Property Bartel’s Beach
Assist EMS Sandy Beach Road
Citation Speeding E. Lake Street/Ashland Avenue
Assist EMS W Prospect Street
Warning Illegible Plates E. Lake Street/Brookstone Drive
8/5/19
Surrendered Firearms Tamarack Drive
911 Hang up Fargo Street
8/6/19
Lockout of Vehicle E Lake Street
911 Hang up Bartel’s Beach
Citation Operate Without License, Warning Improper Stop S. Ferry Drive/ Prospect
EMS Assist Griffith Street
Warning Fail To Signal Turn, All Other/ Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia CTH V/89
8/7/19
Open Door N. Main Street
Hit and Run, Property Only Accident E. Lake Street
Citation Non-Registration of Vehicle E. Lake Street / Oak Street
Warning Speeding Main Street/Prospect Street
Warning Speeding Madison Street/Fremont Street
Citation Operating While suspended, Warning Illegal tint Hwy V/89
Check Welfare Upper Tyranena Park Road
8/8/19
Warning Improper Stop, Fail to Wear Seatbelt Correctly Grove Street / E. Lake Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.