8/1/19

Citation Operate While Revoked, No Insurance N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Warning No Driver’s License On Person, Excessive Radio Volume CTH V /Maple Court

Mutual Aid Fort Atkinson Police Department Rosewood Avenue

Found Animal E Mills Dr.

Warning Improper Stop, Defective Registration Lamp 89/Sandy Beach Road

Warning Failure to follow Indicated Turn, Defective Headlamps E. Lake Street/Owen Street

Warning Failure to Notify DMV of Vehicle Color Change N. Main Street/Madison Street

Warning Speeding and Defective Headlamp Hwy 89/Untzhaven

Fire alarm S. CP Avenue

Fire alarm S. CP Avenue

8/2/19

Operating Motor Vehicle without Consent Oasis Lane

Assist EMS Mulberry St.

Counterfeit bill W. Tyranena Park Road

Fraud E Lake Street

Assist EMS Sandy Beach

All other/ No Trespass S Main Street

Accident Causing Injury. Citation OWI, No valid Driver’s license, Inattentive Driving CTH V/CTH A

911 Hang up N Main St.

8/3/19

911 Hang up Prairie Avenue

911 Hang up E Lake Street

Found Property E. Lake Street / Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Improper Turn Signal N. Main Street/Pine Street

8/4/19

Assist EMS E Lake Street

Boat Launch Violation Sandy Beach

911 Hang up Brewster Drive

Found Property Sandy Beach

Found Property Bartel’s Beach

Assist EMS Sandy Beach Road

Citation Speeding E. Lake Street/Ashland Avenue

Assist EMS W Prospect Street

Warning Illegible Plates E. Lake Street/Brookstone Drive

8/5/19

Surrendered Firearms Tamarack Drive

911 Hang up Fargo Street

8/6/19

Lockout of Vehicle E Lake Street

911 Hang up Bartel’s Beach

Citation Operate Without License, Warning Improper Stop S. Ferry Drive/ Prospect

EMS Assist Griffith Street

Warning Fail To Signal Turn, All Other/ Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia CTH V/89

8/7/19

Open Door N. Main Street

Hit and Run, Property Only Accident E. Lake Street

Citation Non-Registration of Vehicle E. Lake Street / Oak Street

Warning Speeding Main Street/Prospect Street

Warning Speeding Madison Street/Fremont Street

Citation Operating While suspended, Warning Illegal tint Hwy V/89

Check Welfare Upper Tyranena Park Road

8/8/19

Warning Improper Stop, Fail to Wear Seatbelt Correctly Grove Street / E. Lake Street

