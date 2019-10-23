I was in the middle of working out last week when I noticed the instructor check her phone. I didn’t know what she was doing, I kept lifting my leg up until it burned. When she started to dance around saying a few choice words, myself and the rest of the class took notice.
The instructor had accidentally video called a guy she had just started talking to after meeting over the weekend. No big deal, right?
Wrong. Apparently, you can’t call people anymore when you are talking, dating or whatever you want to call it these days. That makes me sound old. You have to text and get to know each other that way before having any kind of phone conversation or video chat.
I probably am a bit out of the dating game, I’ve been married for six years and have been with my husband for 10 years all together, but when did we stop being able to accidentally call someone? When I was dating flip phones were still the norm and texting was relatively new.
Since when is explaining to a person you may be interested in dating that you accidentally called them something worth being embarrassed about? This experience on a chilly Wednesday morning really got me thinking about something I’ve been saying to myself for the last several years. Am I really one of those Millennials? I still use an iPhone 5s, have a regular alarm clock that I use every morning and I listen to the radio. Facebook is my only social network besides the occasional SnapChat and I still don’t understand what Instagram is for.
I’m the world’s oldest millennial. Millennials, also known as Generation Y, get a bad rap for being entitled, lazy, on their phones all the time and just not working as hard as the generation before them. How could we compete?
Researchers use the early 1980s as starting birth years and the mid-1990s to early 2000s as ending birth years, with 1981 to 1996 a widely accepted definition. Millennials are sometimes referred to as “echo boomers” due to a major surge in birth rates in the 1980s and 1990s, and because millennials are often the children of the baby boomers.
Millennials came of age during the Information Age, the influx of the internet and social media. We remember 9/11 but are millennials who were born in 1981 the same as those born in 1996? Being one of those later 1980s birthdays, I don’t think so.
Millennials have been called the “Peter Pan” generation for delaying typical rites of passage into adulthood more than the generations before them, such as moving out, getting married and having children.
A 2016 study from Pew Research Center showed only 32% of millennials lived with a relationship partner instead of their parents. High student debt is described as one reason for continuing to live with parents but may not be the dominant factor as the data is stronger for those without a college degree. Many millennials say they simply can’t afford the get married and have kids, not that they don’t want to. Millennials are making less money than their parents did a generation ago and everything is much more expensive.
In order to dispel some of my own preconceived notions about “those” millennials I did what any digital native would do, I Googled it and I learned maybe it’s not so bad to be a millennial.
According to BuzzFeed: “Millennials are not one homogenous group.
Some are successful, some are struggling.
Some are urban, some are rural.
Some have college education, some do not.
Some live with their parents, some live alone.
Some have marriage and kids, some are single.
Generalizing an entire generation makes it an ‘us vs. them’ argument, that you assume everyone is on one side or the other. Don’t fall for this.
If someone is entitled, it’s not because they’re a millennial, it’s because they’re entitled. Stop projecting societal frustrations on people who happened to be born in a different year than you and realize that if you accept and address the real issues of societal change, we’re all better off.”
But, I still think I’m the world’s oldest millennial.
