The annual press banquet was held earlier this month to announce the contestants for the upcoming Dodge County Fairest of the Fair competition.
The entertainment for the Dodge County Fair, set to run Aug. 14-18 at the fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam, was also discussed.
This year three Dodge County women are competing to serve as the official hostess of the fair.
The candidates include Kennedy Ferron, 20, of Beaver Dam; Kendra Gillett, 18, of Fall River; and Krista Justman, 20, of Mayville.
Ferron is the daughter of Todd and Tracy Ferron. She is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Her goal is to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in animal science with an emphasis in beef cattle or livestock. She aspires to have a career as either an artificial insemination technician or a livestock nutritionist. Ferron has shown cattle for many years as a member of the Burnett 4-H Club.
Gillett is the daughter of Kenn and Dana Gillett of Fall River. She is a high school graduate and will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall. Her goal is to attend the UW-Madison Veterinarian School and one day open up her own vet clinic. Her hobbies include reading, volunteering, crafting and eating deep fried pickles, especially at the Dodge County Fair.
Justman is the daughter of Gail and Mark Justman. She is a college sophomore attending Fox Valley Technical College. She aspires to be the Dodge County Fairest of the Fair to be a role model for other girls who may not be like everyone else. She is a member of the Lomira Clover Leaves 4-H Club and enjoys volunteering at St. Peter’s Church.
During the press banquet, the candidates had their initial interview the judges, Sandra Budewitz of Sandra D’s Bridal Boutique in Watertown; James Mielke, Dodge County administrator; and Linda Chipman, owner/operator of Chippy’s Popcorn Creations in Beaver Dam.
Final interview and the crowing of the Dodge County Fairest of the Fair will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the WTKM Radio stage on the fairgrounds.
Haley Justmann, 2018 Fairest of the Fair and graduate of the University of Minnesota-Twin Lakes gave her farewell to the fair board.
“Seeing the fair behind the scenes is incredible. Seeing the expressions on the faces of fairgoers, meeting the exhibitors, getting to know the fair board and seeing the parents expressions as they watch their children show is something I’ll never forget,” she said. “Words cannot describe this experience.”
Doug Ninmann, fair board president, introduced the new space managers, Barb and Dan Mullen.
Also introduced was Nancy Ptaschinski, the wife of the late Gerald “Butch” Ptaschinski, who was a volunteer of the fair. This year’s fair book was dedicated to Butch for the help he provided the fair for many years.
New this year at the fair will be Nick’s Kids Show. After more than 40 years, Kandu Magic Show owners have retired and will not be returning to the fair.
Nick’s Kids Show will provide three family-friendly shows daily at the fair. Shows will take place on the family stage near the midway at various times throughout the day.
The new show, sponsored by Kwik Trip, will provide an entertaining show for the entire family. Though the performance is geared towards children ages three to 12, parents as well as younger and older siblings will enjoy participating.
Other activities on the grounds will include the return of the Wild World of Animals, along with pig and duck races.
The chain saw carver will return with the auction of his creations set for Saturday, Aug. 17 on the stage at Radio Park.
Other fair entertainment will include the Badger State Tractor Pull on Wednesday night, the meat animal sale on Thursday night. On the main stage that night will be Sawyer Brown, returning for a third performance.
LANCO will take the stage on Friday, Aug. 16 and two rock bands, Great White and Slaughter will perform starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
There will be two heats of demolition derby on Sunday, Aug. 18.
The carnival at the fair will be provided by A&P. Wristband special is scheduled for Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
Admission prices are $7 before noon and $10 after noon with free parking and free grandstand. Season tickets are $27 when bought before Aug. 14 and $35 if purchased at the fair.
