JCMS LLC, a partnership among brother and sisters, John Schultz, Carolyn Schultz Wey, Mary Schultz Koziol and Susan Schultz recently celebrated over 150 years of consecutive family farm ownership at the 2019 Sesquicentennial and Century Farm Awards Program as honorees at the Wisconsin State Fair in August. JCMS joined 28 other farm families in celebrating this achievement at the awards breakfast. Representing JCMS LLC were John and Jerry Schultz of Lake Mills.
Since 1998, 890 farms have received the Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award. JCMS was also recognized and was joined by 144 other farm families being recognized for over 100 years of single-family farm ownership. There have been 9,468 family centennial farms honored since 1948.
The Schultz farm, originally 150 acres, is on the north shore of Rock Lake and was purchased and settled in March 1866 by brothers Wilhelm (William) and David Schultz who emigrated from Blankensee, Pomerania, Prussia with their wives (who were sisters) and their eight children in November 1865. Between Jan. 2, 1866 and March 1866, they found their way from New York to Lake.
The Schultz family’s immigration to America might not have happened at all, except that fate intervened. The steam ship on which they had reservations was overbooked and they were bumped to the next available ship. The first ship left port in Bremen, Prussia sometime in late September or October 1865 and was lost at sea. All passengers perished. The next ship, which sailed on Nov. 8, 1865, arrived in New York on Jan. 2, 1866, 56 days later. The passenger manifest suggests that the Schultz’s were the first to board this second ship. The New York Times reported there were 302 passengers on board when it docked.
A hand-written memoir describes deplorable conditions aboard ship from seasickness and other illness. The ship survived heavy weather and eight children died in-route and were buried at sea. The David Schultz family had a sixth-month-old daughter, Anne, that survived the journey along with all members of both families.
Passengers and crew were subsisting on potatoes when they arrived in New York because they had run out of food during the journey.
During the ensuing years there were three Schultz Farms spread across the north end of Rock Lake. This is likely how the north end of the lake came to be known as Schultz’s Bay. JCMS LLC is the only Schultz farm that remains.
In 1881 William and David split the farm in half and sold one half to Frank A. Korth, who married David’s daughter Ida. That half of the farm stayed in the Korth family line for many years until it was eventually sold and ultimately became Rock Lake Estates.
The remaining half of the original purchase continued to be operated by William and his sons and then was sold to his sons Robert and John Schultz. During this time John began planting fruit trees on both the homestead parcel and on land purchased by William in 1889, just west of JCMS LLC.
John subsequently sold his share of the properties to his brother Robert. John then built a home in Lake Mills on College Street, currently owned by Carolyn and Dale Wey. In a ironic twist, Carolyn and Dale did not realize at the time that they were purchasing the home built and occupied at one time by her Great-Great uncle. It was discovered by accident when a wall was taken out during a remodeling project.
Robert then sold the two farms to his two sons. The original homestead dairy farm and orchard was owned and operated by Rudolph Schultz. The orchard was known as Schultz Orchards. Apples and pears were produced and sold to local residents for many years until about 1990.
Rudolph’s brother, Walter Schultz, owned and operated the dairy farm and orchard to the west for many years until it was sold to Melvin and Violet Thorman. The whole of that farm is now owned in separate parcels by Margo Peters and Tom and Wendy Burns.
Rudolph’s son, James, and wife, Dorothy, continued dairy farming until the mid-nineteen-fifties.
After James’s death, the apple orchard was maintained and operated by Dorothy Schultz. In those days’ apples were three, four and five dollars a bushel depending on variety and grade. Fresh pressed apple cider was sold for fifty cents a gallon. Later, the orchard was maintained by Carolyn and Dale Wey until 1990 when they moved to Lake Mills and into the home built by John Schultz in the early 1900’s.
When Dorothy Schultz died on 2005, she passed the land to her children, John, Carolyn, Mary and Susan, known as JCMS LLC. The tillable land is as it was and is now leased for crop production. Rental fishing boats are no longer a part of the lakefront, but JCMS still rents pier space along the lakefront for non-motorized watercraft. John Schultz and his wife Jerry live on the original homestead.
Research provided by Susan Schultz, family historian.
