The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has hired Jayne Krull as the director of the Agriculture and Farm Center, a bureau of DATCP’s Division of Agricultural Development.
As director of the Ag and Farm Center, Krull will lead a staff of agricultural program specialists who provide support and assistance for farm issues such as business and financial planning, transition and succession planning, production concerns, starting or exiting farming, conflict resolution, and counseling services. Krull also will oversee staff who manage the Something Special from Wisconsin, Alice in Dairyland and Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin programs; agricultural marketing boards; and the cultivated ginseng program.
“I am excited to start this new challenge as the director of the Agriculture and Farm Center,” said Krull. “I look forward to working with our staff to provide and enhance Farm Center programs that help farmers identify, analyze and resolve the many challenges and opportunities that farming presents. I’m also looking forward to finding new ways to strategically advance our popular marketing and outreach programs.”
Krull spent the past 17 years with GEA Farm Technologies, formerly WestfaliaSurge, a leading dairy/milking and food processing equipment manufacturer. She served in marketing and product manager roles, including new product development and strategic market implementation. Most recently, she was GEA’s global service product manager for the dairy farming division.
Prior to her time at GEA, Krull was a senior agricultural marketing consultant with DATCP’s International Agribusiness Center. She was also an Alice in Dairyland finalist, and served on the Alice in Dairyland selection panel.
Krull was born and raised on a 500-acre registered Holstein, hog and crop operation in Lake Mills, and in recent years moved back to the family farm. She is a mother of three children.
She is a member of the Association of Women in Agriculture, National Agri-Marketing Association, National Mastitis Council Inc., National Young Dairy Leaders Institute, Wisconsin Holstein Association, and is active in her local FFA Alumni.
“Jayne Krull brings extensive project management and business development experience in agriculture to her new role with the Ag and Farm Center,” said Krista Knigge, administrator of the Division of Agricultural Development. “She has the experience, strategic vision and leadership skills to advance the team’s work of helping Wisconsin farmers address the challenges and opportunities they face, as well as help market Wisconsin agriculture to state, national and global audiences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.