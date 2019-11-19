Lake Mills junior quarterback Adam Moen was named Offensive Player of the Year in Capitol Conference North Division all-conference voting held recently.
Moen eclipsed the state record for most combined passing and rushing yards with 4,477. He threw for 3,517 yards and 39 touchdowns and ran for 960 yards, scoring 21 times on the ground. His 60 combined touchdowns are thought to be second-most in state history behind Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Josh Weiss’s 65 in 2016.
Joining Moen on the first team were L-Cat senior receivers Hunter Buechel and Matt Johnson, senior offensive lineman David Klein.
Defensively for the L-Cats, Buechel (DB), Charlie Cassady (junior, ILB), Grant Horkan (junior, OLB), Josh Lescohier (junior, DL), Tyler Theder (junior, DE), Brayden Ciesiolka (sophomore, K) and Johnson (specialist) were named to the first team.
Buechel had 1,222 receiving yards, scoring 11 times. Johnson totaled 1,108 yards and also had 11 touchdowns. Cassady notched a team-high 90 tackles and Buechel made 73 stops. Horkan and Lescohier each had four sacks. Theder made 62 tackles and Johnson averaged 21.5 yards per kickoff return. Ciesiolka was 47-for-52 on extra point attempts.
Lakeside Lutheran placed four players on the first team, including junior offensive lineman Will Jorgensen, junior outside linebacker Nathan Chesterman, senior inside linebacker Logan Pampel and junior kicker Tersony Vater.
Pampel led the team in tackles with 99 and had a team-high in tackles for loss (10). Chesterman made 87 stops and had two interceptions. Vater was 30-for-32 on extra point attempts.
Lake Mills had three players on the second team in Michael Stenbroten (sophomore, specialist), Lescohier (OL) and Johnson (DB).
Stenbroten averaged 16.2 yards per punt return and Johnson made 43 stops.
The Warriors had four players named to the second team in Matt Davis (senior, QB), Ben Buxa (freshman, OL) Carter Schneider (senior, WR) and Vater (DB and WR).
Davis threw for 1,475 yards, completing 56.4 percent of his throws, and had 14 touchdowns. Davis also had a team-high 704 rushing yards, scoring 11 times on the ground. Schneider led the team in receiving yards with 519 and scored four touchdowns. Vater had 466 yards, scoring five times, and made 62 tackles from his defensive back position.
Lake Mills had two players garner honorable mention honors in Jaxson Retrum (junior, WR) and Ben Buchholtz (freshman, ILB).
On the honorable mention list for Lakeside were John O’Donnell (junior, TE) and Micah Cody (junior, OLB).
Lake Mills won the Capitol North with a 5-0 record followed by Lakeside Lutheran and Columbus each at 3-2, Lodi and Luther Prep each at 2-3 and Poynette at 0-5.
2019 CAPITOL NORTH
FOOTBALL TEAM
Offensive Player of the Year
Adam Moen, Lake Mills
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Dustyn Paulson, Lodi
Defensive Player of the Year
Teagan Herschleb, Columbus
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Austin Rennhack, Columbus
FIRST TEAM
QB: Adam Moen, LM, jr.; RB: Colton Nicolay, Lo, sr.; Caden Brunell, Col, jr.; Brayden O’Connor, Poy, sr. WR: Hunter Buechel, LM, sr.; Matt Johnson, LM, sr.; Nathan de Galley, WLP, sr. TE/FB: Kade Parsons, Lo, sr. OL: Dustyn Paulson, Lo, sr.; Will Jorgensen, LL, jr.; Austin Rennhack, Col, jr.; David Klein, LM, sr.; Jackson Lindemann, WLP, sr. DB: Teagan Herschleb, Col, sr.; Hunter Buechel, LM, sr.; Nathan de Galley, WLP, sr.
ILB: Charlie Cassady, LM, jr.; Logan Pampel, LL, sr.; Caden Brunell, Col, jr. OLB: Nathan Chesterman, LL, jr.; Grant Horkan, LM, jr.; Logan Richards, Lo, sr. DT: Caleb Chmielewski, WLP, jr.; Josh Lescohier, LM, jr.; Dustyn Paulsen, Lo, sr. DE: Tyler Theder, LM, jr.; Austin Rennhack, Col, jr.; Christian Koelpin, WLP, sr. Spec.: Matt Johnson, LM, sr. P: Zack Dolson, Lo, jr.; K: Brayden Ciesiolka, LM soph.; Tersony Vater, LL, jr.
SECOND TEAM
QB: Matt Davis, LL, sr.; RB: Jon Holtz, WLP, jr. WR: Carter Schneider, LL, sr.; Teagan Herschleb, Col, sr.; Tersony Vater, LL, jr. TE: Colby Savich, Poy, sr. OL: Austin Falk, Poy, sr.; Camden Waterstradt, Lo, sr.; Josh Lescohier, LM, jr.; James Roche, Col, sr.; Ben Buxa, LL, fr. DB: Matt Johnson, LM, sr.; Brayden O’Connor, Poy, jr.; Tersony Vater, LL, jr.
ILB: David Baumann, WLP, jr.; Garrett Edge, Lo, jr.; Colby Savich, Poy, sr. OLB: Brett Wieting, WLP, soph.; Joe Morris, Col, sr. DT: Kendall Minick, Col, sr.; DE: Mason Ripp, Lo, sr.; Parker Walstad, Poy, sr. Spec.: Michael Stenbroten, LM, soph.; P: Yuri Soloviyov, WLP, jr.; Joe Morris, Col, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
QB: Will Cotter, Col, jr. WR: Jaxson Retrum, LM, jr. TE: John O’Donnell, LL, jr. OL: Jonathan Wiedenhoeft, WLP, jr.; Billy DuFresne, Poy, sr.; Ryan King, Col, jr.; Cade Wipperfurth, Lo, jr. DB: Connor Faust, Lo, jr.; Alex Campbell, Col, sr.; Atticus Lawrenz, WLP, jr.
ILB: Micah Cody, LL, jr.; Ben Buchholtz, LM, freshman. OLB: Jake Buss, Poy, sr. DE: Levi Clark, WLP, sr. Spec.: Paul Frick, WLP, sr.
