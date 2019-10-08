LAKE MILLS — Senior Grace Schopf had 12 kills to lead the Lake Mills offensive attack in its 26-24, 25-23, 25-14 victory over Luther Prep on Tuesday at LMHS.
Olivia Dunkleberger and Katie Borchert helped complement the offense with seven kills each.
Sophomore Ava Belling had 13 assists and sophomore Olivia Karlen added 11 assists to help facilitate the Lake Mills offense. Karlen added two aces.
"I'm really proud of how well we did (Tuesday) night," Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. "We made some big changes at the last minute and the team really worked well to adjust and compete. Our serve receive and defense was on all night - they didn't let anything drop without getting a hand on it and the relentlessness that they played with really carried on throughout the team.
"Our setters did an incredible job stepping in and running the offense while our hitters did a great job of making quick adjustments and were still swinging aggressively all match."
Junior Katie Palmer made four blocks to lead the defense at the net for Lake Mills. Dunkleberger added 1.5 blocks.
The L-Cats are second in the conference standings at 5-2, two games back of Lakeside Lutheran with three league tilts remaining.
For the Phoenix (14-11, 3-4 in conference), freshman middle Sam Fisch had nine kills and sophomore setter Andrea Bortulin totaled eight kills.
"Tonight we did a lot of things well, but we could not get enough offense going," Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. "Lake Mills has a scrappy defense and we just had too many errors to win. We are a completely different team than when we played them the first time and I thought we fought hard, we just could not finish tonight."
Junior setter Grace Kieselhorst totaled 16 assists and Bortulin registered 14 assists.
Junior hitter Lauren Paulsen led the team with 15 digs and Bortulin had 12 digs. Bortulin also led the team with two aces while Abby Winkel produced 1.5 blocks.
Luther Prep plays next at the Shoreland Lutheran slam on Saturday at 9 a.m. in Somers.
Lake Mills will continue its season on the road Tuesday against Columbus at 6:45 p.m. for a conference match.
LAKE MILLS 3, LUTHER PREP 0
Phoenix 24 23 14
L-Cats 26 25 25
Kills — LM Schopf 12, LP A. Bortulin 8. Assists — LM Belling 13, LP Kieselhorst 16. Blocks — LM Palmer 4, LP Winkel 1.5. Aces — LM Riggleman 3, LP A. Bortulin 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.