In 2018, seven of the 11 public high schools in Jefferson County participated in the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, including Lake Mills High School. Of the seven schools six of them met or exceeded the 50% minimum school-level response rate, which was one criterion for generating county-level data. The response rate represents 71% of public high school students in the county.
Preliminary Jefferson County results
Seat belt use
Most of the time or always wear a seat belt: 89%
Drinking and driving
Student drivers who drove after drinking (past 30 days): 5%
Texting and driving
Drivers who texted or emailed while driving (past 30 days): 46%
School safety
Most of the time or always feel safe at school: 82%
Agree or strongly agree that violence is a problem at their school: 17%
In a fight at school and/or threatened with a weapon at school: 14% overall, 9% female, 18% male
Drugs at school
Were offered, sold or given drugs on school property in the past 12 months: 12%
Attended school under the influence of alcohol or drugs (past 12 months): 10%
Bullying
Experienced bullying at school during the past 12 months: 25% overall, 29% female, 22% male
Bullied online: 19% overall, 24% female, 14% male
Agree or strongly agree bullying is a problem at their school: 43% overall, 54% female, 32% male
Mental health
Experienced significant problems with anxiety: 49% overall, 63% female, 35% male
Experienced prolonged, disruptive sadness: 29% overall, 40% female, 19% male
Intentionally self-harmed without intending to die: 18% overall, 25% female, 11% male
Seriously considered suicide: 16% overall, 21% female, 12% male
Made a plan for a suicide attempt: 12% overall, 16% female, 9% male
Sexual Behavior
Percent who have ever had sexual intercourse: 33% overall, 33% female, male 34% 9th grade 13%, 12th grade 57%
Percent who had sexual intercourse in the past 3 months: 24% overall, 25% female, 24% male, 8% 9th grade, 44% 12th grade
Vaping
Used vaping products in the past 30 days: 20% overall, 13% 9th grade, 26% 12th grade
Ever tried vaping: 44% overall, 34% 9th grade, 51% 12th grade
Used cigarettes, chew, cigars or cigarillos in the past 30 days: 10% overall, 6% 9th grade, 15% 12th grade
Percentage of vapers or other tobacco users who tried to quit in the past 12 months: 40% overall
Drinking
Had at least one drink in the past 30 days: 33% overall, 24% 9th grade, 42% 12th grade
Drugs
Used marijuana in the past 30 days: 16%
Misused over-the-counter and/or prescription pain medicines: 12%
Screentime
Spent three or more hours a day on phone, Xbox or other device: 43%
Use technology between midnight at 5 a.m. on school nights: 48%
Sent, received or shared nude photos or sexual images (past 30 days): 24%
Physical health and nutrition
Reported sleeping 8 or more hours per night: 27%
Reported sleeping 5 hours or fewer per night: 17%
Exercised zero days: 15%
Exercised 4-7 days in past week: 57% overall, 49% female, 64% male, 63% 9th grade, 52% 12th grade
Ate fruit every day (past 7 days): 42%
Ate vegetables every day (past 7 days): 39%
Drank plain water every day (past 7 days): 77%
Ate breakfast every day: 32%
Experienced sports-induced concussions (past 12 months): 14%
Asthma: 20%
Trauma and adversity
Experienced rape, sexual assault or intimate partner violence: 23% overall, 33% female, 14% male
Food Insecurity
Students who experienced hunger due to lack of food at home (past 30 days): 26% overall
Overall
The survey found a sense of belonging at school can dramatically influence how students feel about a number of factors. A 2019 article in the Journal Pediatrics showed that “school connectedness may have long-lasting protective effects across multiple health outcomes related to mental health, violence, sexual behavior, and substance use. Increasing both family and school connectedness during adolescence has the potential to promote overall health in adulthood.”
