Dr. Martin Okun, board certified dermatologist with Fort HealthCare Dermatology, will be offering free skin cancer screenings for new patients on Monday, Aug. 26 from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the Fort HealthCare Dermatology Clinic located on the third floor of Fort Memorial Hospital, 611 Sherman Avenue East in Fort Atkinson. New patients interested in the free screening should please call ahead of time to reserve a time at 920-568-1000.
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. The two most common types of skin cancer—basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas—are highly curable, but can be disfiguring and costly to treat. Melanoma, the third most common skin cancer, is more dangerous and causes the most deaths. Prevention is key, having an annual skin cancer screening can help find any changes that might be suspicious.
A change in the skin is the most common sign of skin cancer. This could be a new growth, a sore that does not heal, or a change in a mole. Not all skin cancers look the same. Look for asymmetrical moles with irregular shapes and two parts that look different. Look for a border that is irregular of jagged. Look at the color. Look at the diameter of the mole is it larger than the size of a pea. Most importantly is the mole evolving and changing in the past few weeks or months.
A total body examination by a doctor is a good way to find skin cancers early, especially for people who have a history of skin cancer and have any suspicious moles or other spots.
